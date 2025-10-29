Kurdistan PM Masrour Barzani Meets Global Religious Leader Sheikh Nahro Kasnazani

The discussion focused on Kurdistan’s development, recent changes in Iraq, and the protection of constitutional rights.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Wednesday welcomed Sheikh Nahro Sheikh Mohammed Kasnazani, the global leader of the Aliyya Qadri Kasnazani order, in Erbil.

During the meeting, the leaders exchanged views on the general situation in the Kurdistan Region and recent developments in Iraq.

Prime Minister Barzani emphasized the importance of safeguarding the constitutional rights of the Kurdish people, highlighting ongoing efforts to ensure political stability, social cohesion, and respect for citizens’ freedoms.

The discussion also touched on the role of religious and spiritual leadership in promoting unity and guidance in society, with both sides agreeing on the value of dialogue and collaboration to strengthen the social and political fabric of the region.

Sheikh Kasnazani, whose order has a significant following in Kurdistan and abroad, expressed support for initiatives that advance the welfare and rights of the Kurdish population, underscoring the role of ethical leadership in fostering development and social harmony.

The meeting reflects the KRG leadership’s continued engagement with religious and community leaders to address the region’s challenges while maintaining commitment to constitutional principles and citizen rights.

The Kurdistan Region has long been recognized as a model of religious coexistence in Iraq and the broader Middle East. Communities of Muslims, Christians, Yazidis, and other faiths have lived together peacefully for decades, fostering a culture of tolerance and mutual respect.

This harmonious coexistence has not only strengthened social cohesion within the region but has also become a symbol of stability and pluralism in a part of the world often marked by sectarian conflict.

The collaboration among different religious and ethnic groups in Kurdistan underscores the region’s commitment to inclusivity, dialogue, and protecting the rights of all citizens regardless of their faith.