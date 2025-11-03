Salahaddin University-Erbil Launches Kurdistan's First AI Department

Salahaddin University-Erbil launches the first Artificial Intelligence department in Kurdistan, aiming to graduate a new generation of specialists in this cutting-edge field.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – In a landmark and forward-looking move that firmly anchors the Kurdistan Region in the global race for technological advancement, Salahaddin University-Erbil has officially opened the first-ever academic department dedicated to the study of Artificial Intelligence.

This pioneering initiative, a direct response to the rapid and transformative developments in the field of AI, is designed to cultivate a new generation of highly skilled specialists capable of navigating and shaping the future of a world increasingly driven by intelligent technology.

The establishment of this specialized department within the university's College of Information Technology and Informatics is not just an academic milestone; it is a strategic investment in the nation's human capital and a powerful signal of the Kurdistan Regional Government's (KRG) unwavering commitment to building a modern, knowledge-based economy.

The move aligns perfectly with a broader, high-level vision, championed by Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, to embrace digital transformation, foster a culture of innovation, and empower the region's youth to become leaders in the technological revolution.

A New Frontier in Higher Education

Saman Abdullah, the Director of Media at Salahaddin University-Erbil, confirmed the significance of this new academic venture in a statement to Kurdistan24 on Sunday.

He explained that the university's leadership, keenly aware of the "rapid developments in the fields of technology and artificial intelligence in the modern world," recognized the urgent necessity to create a dedicated program to train the next wave of experts.

"The university decided this year to open the Artificial Intelligence department within the College of Information Technology and Informatics," Abdullah stated.

The new department, which officially began accepting students this year, has immediately established itself as a premier and highly sought-after field of study.

Abdullah revealed that the acceptance rates for the inaugural class were exceptionally high, ranging between 85 and 94 percent, a clear indicator of the immense demand and enthusiasm among the region's top students for a specialized education in this cutting-edge field.

To meet this demand with the highest academic standards, he pointed out that "specialized professors and experts in the field of artificial intelligence have been appointed to teach the students," ensuring that the curriculum will be both rigorous and relevant to the fast-evolving global landscape of AI.

A Growing Ecosystem of Innovation

The launch of the AI department at Salahaddin University-Erbil is a natural and crucial next step in the development of a vibrant and rapidly growing technology ecosystem in the Kurdistan Region.

This ecosystem has been actively nurtured and promoted through a series of high-profile conferences, exhibitions, and government initiatives, all of which have highlighted the transformative potential of artificial intelligence.

In January of this year, Salahaddin University-Erbil itself, in partnership with Tishk University, co-organized the 7th International Conference on Applied Science, Energy, and Environment (ICASEE 2025).

As reported by Kurdistan24, a central theme of that global scientific conference was the "incorporation of artificial intelligence in healthcare monitoring" and its "transformative potential in government institutions and public health."

The event brought together researchers and academics from around the world to discuss cutting-edge advancements, firmly placing AI at the center of the region's scientific discourse.

This was followed in February by the Medico Health Exhibition in Erbil, a major event inaugurated by Prime Minister Masrour Barzani and sponsored by the Kurdistan24 Media Foundation.

The exhibition, held under the theme "Discover the Future of Health," heavily featured the role of AI and robotic technology in medicine. Dr. Anas Hawar, the exhibition coordinator, described it as a "futuristic health event," and a key highlight was the display of an advanced AI-powered robot capable of interacting with visitors and diagnosing health conditions, a first for Iraq and Kurdistan.

The event was a powerful demonstration of the practical, life-saving applications of the very technology that students at Salahaddin University-Erbil will now be trained to develop.

The region's commitment to AI was also on full display at the first International Artificial Intelligence Conference, held in Erbil in May 2024.

The conference chairman, Deiary Fraidoon Kader, spoke of the event as a "significant step forward in democratizing AI technology in our country," and highlighted the nation's "unique edge in AI advancement" due to its rich history of scientific contributions, local talent, and strong governmental support for innovation.

This governmental support has been a consistent and driving force. The annual Hitex International Exhibition in Erbil has become a premier showcase for global technological advancements, with AI consistently featured as a central theme.

Prime Minister Barzani has been a regular and enthusiastic attendee, using the platform to champion technological transformation as a key objective for his government.

At the HITEX24 exhibition in September 2024, the conference, themed "The Future Unlocked," dedicated a full day to the topic of artificial intelligence, bringing together academics, government representatives, and private sector leaders to facilitate the exchange of knowledge and ideas.

Hiwa Afandi, the Head of the KRG's Department of Information and Technology, has been a key architect of this digital transformation. Speaking at a forum in November 2024, he traced the arc of human innovation from the invention of writing by the Sumerians to the dawn of the internet and, now, the pervasive impact of AI, which "impacts the lives of each and every one of us."

He noted that at the beginning of the Ninth Cabinet, Prime Minister Barzani had set out a "unique vision" and a "roadmap for digitizing the government," a vision that is now being realized through initiatives like the new AI department.

The establishment of this department is therefore not happening in a vacuum but is a direct and logical progression of a sustained, multi-year effort to build a critical mass of expertise, infrastructure, and public enthusiasm for technology and innovation in the Kurdistan Region.

It is a strategic move to ensure that the region is not just a consumer of AI technology developed elsewhere, but an active and contributing participant in its creation and application, ready to harness its power for the betterment of its society and the diversification of its economy.

As the first class of students begins their studies in this groundbreaking new department, they do so with the full backing of their government and the bright promise of a future where they will be the architects of Kurdistan's technological destiny.