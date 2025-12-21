PM Barzani Visits Saladin Citadel in Cairo Amid High-Level Egypt Talks

The citadel, one of Cairo’s most iconic historical landmarks, was built in the 12th century by Kurdish leader Saladin Ayyubi as a military fortress to defend the city.

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani visited the historic Saladin Citadel in Cairo on Sunday, according to a statement issued by the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).

The citadel, one of Cairo’s most iconic historical landmarks, was built in the 12th century by Kurdish leader Saladin Ayyubi as a military fortress to defend the city. It stands as a lasting symbol of the shared historical heritage and cultural ties between the Kurdish people and Egypt.

The visit came as part of Prime Minister Barzani’s official trip to Egypt, during which he held talks with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi at the Presidential Palace in Cairo. According to the KRG, the meeting focused on expanding bilateral relations and enhancing coordination on security and regional stability.

President el-Sisi welcomed Prime Minister Barzani and reaffirmed Egypt’s readiness to further develop ties with the Kurdistan Region across multiple sectors. Prime Minister Barzani, in turn, praised Egypt’s role and President el-Sisi’s efforts in promoting peace and stability, describing Egypt as a key regional partner.

The talks placed particular emphasis on strengthening cooperation in investment and trade, with both sides highlighting the potential for expanded economic engagement. Security-related issues were also discussed, as the two leaders emphasized the importance of closer coordination to maintain stability in the Kurdistan Region, Iraq, and the broader Middle East.

“Pleased to meet with H.E. President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi. We agreed to enhance coordination to protect stability in the Kurdistan Region, Iraq, and the wider region,” Prime Minister Barzani wrote on X following the meeting. “We stressed closer ties between the Kurdistan Region and Egypt, particularly in investment and trade.”

Prime Minister Barzani arrived in Cairo on Saturday, where he was received by Egyptian Minister of Culture Ahmed Fouad Hanno and several senior officials. His visit reflects ongoing efforts by the KRG to broaden diplomatic engagement with influential regional partners and deepen cooperation across the political, economic, and cultural fields.

Relations between Egypt and the Kurdistan Region have steadily developed over the past two decades, underpinned by economic cooperation, cultural exchange, and shared interests in regional stability. Egyptian companies are increasingly active in the Kurdistan Region, operating in sectors such as construction, infrastructure, energy services, and consumer goods. As a result, the Region has become a significant destination for Egyptian labor and investment.

Cultural and educational ties also form a key pillar of the relationship, with academic exchanges and cultural initiatives reinforcing people-to-people connections. On security issues, both sides share concerns over extremism and terrorism, with Cairo viewing the Kurdistan Region as a stabilizing actor within Iraq and the broader region.

The Cairo visit and the symbolic stop at the Saladin Citadel underscore the multidimensional nature of Kurdistan Region–Egypt relations, combining political dialogue, economic cooperation, cultural heritage, and a shared commitment to regional stability.