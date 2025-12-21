Iran Open to a Fair Nuclear Deal But Rejects Pressure and Threats, Iran’s FM Says

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi says Tehran is open to a fair nuclear deal through negotiations but will not accept pressure or threats, reaffirming Iran’s enrichment rights, NPT commitment, and readiness for deterrence, not war.

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Iran remains prepared to reach a balanced and fair agreement through negotiations, but will never accept pressure, threats, or coercion, Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said, setting firm boundaries on Tehran’s nuclear stance amid heightened regional and international scrutiny.

Speaking on Sunday, in a special interview with the Worlds Apart program on the Russian television channel RT, Araqchi addressed the latest developments surrounding Iran’s nuclear file. He said the Islamic Republic is still open to a just and balanced agreement through dialogue, but stressed that Iran will not negotiate under pressure, threats, or imposed conditions.

Responding to a question on whether the current US administration is capable of changing its approach, Araqchi said the issue depends entirely on Washington’s ability to distinguish between negotiations and coercion. He added that if the United States advances with a fair and balanced approach based on mutual interests, Iran is ready for talks. However, he noted that bitter experiences from previous years have shown that the necessary readiness for a fair agreement has yet to materialize on the other side.

Referring to US attacks on Iran’s nuclear facilities at Natanz and Fordow, as well as Pentagon claims that Iran’s nuclear program has been delayed by one to two years, Araqchi said Iran’s facilities had sustained serious damage, but its technological capacity remained intact. “Technology cannot be bombed,” he said, emphasizing that Iran’s scientific know-how has not been destroyed.

Araqchi reaffirmed that Iran considers the peaceful use of nuclear energy, including uranium enrichment, a legitimate right and said Tehran will not relinquish this right under any circumstances.

Addressing cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency, Araqchi criticized the agency and its director general for failing to condemn US and Israeli attacks on Iran’s nuclear facilities. He described the agency leadership’s position as a very negative precedent in the organization’s history, while stressing that Iran remains a committed signatory to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty and does not reject the principle of cooperation.

In another part of the interview, Araqchi described uranium enrichment as a lawful right and an integral part of Iran’s national dignity and pride. He said enrichment is the result of the efforts and achievements of Iranian scientists and reiterated that Iran is not prepared to abandon this right. At the same time, he said Tehran is willing to provide the necessary assurances regarding the peaceful nature of its nuclear program.

Commenting on the increased US military presence in the region, Araqchi said the issue is entirely clear, arguing that the presence of American forces does not bring stability but instead increases tension and insecurity across the region.

In his closing remarks, Araqchi said Iran is prepared in every way to confront a US attack, but clarified that this readiness does not mean seeking war. He said the objective is deterrence and preventing conflict, not escalating toward war.

Araqchi’s remarks come as tensions persist around Iran’s nuclear program following US strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities and ongoing disputes with the International Atomic Energy Agency. Tehran continues to assert its rights under the NPT while rejecting what it describes as pressure-based diplomacy and military intimidation.

By reiterating openness to negotiations while drawing clear red lines against pressure and coercion, Araqchi framed Iran’s position as one of conditional engagement, insisting that any agreement must respect Tehran’s rights, sovereignty, and technological achievements.