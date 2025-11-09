KRG Prime Minister Masrour Barzani Welcomes Finland’s New Ambassador to Iraq

The new Finnish envoy highlighted his country’s readiness to strengthen bilateral relations with the Kurdistan Region, particularly in areas of trade, investment, education, and cultural exchange.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Sunday welcomed Antti Putkonen, the newly appointed Ambassador of Finland to Iraq, at his Erbil office.

Prime Minister Barzani congratulated Ambassador Putkonen on his appointment and expressed hope for a successful tenure, emphasizing the Kurdistan Region’s commitment to supporting constructive cooperation with Finland across multiple sectors.

The new Finnish envoy highlighted his country’s readiness to strengthen bilateral relations with the Kurdistan Region, particularly in areas of trade, investment, education, and cultural exchange.

The discussions also touched on the broader situation in Iraq, including the recent preparations for parliamentary elections and the evolving political landscape.

Finland has maintained a steady and positive relationship with the Kurdistan Region over the past decades, focusing on development cooperation, humanitarian assistance, and political dialogue.

In recent years, Finland has contributed to educational programs, infrastructure projects, and capacity-building initiatives in Erbil and other parts of the Kurdistan Region. The arrival of Ambassador Putkonen signals continued Finnish interest in deepening these partnerships.

The meeting also reflected the KRG’s broader approach to engaging with foreign diplomatic representatives in Iraq. The Kurdistan Region hosts a wide range of consulates, which play a critical role in fostering political, economic, and cultural ties while providing channels for dialogue on regional stability and governance.

During the talks, Prime Minister Barzani and Ambassador Putkonen discussed opportunities for increased collaboration in humanitarian aid, economic development, and cultural cooperation.

Finland’s diplomatic engagement in Iraq, and particularly with the Kurdistan Region, reflects a broader European strategy to support stability and development in the Middle East.

By strengthening ties with the KRG, Finland seeks to expand trade and investment opportunities, education initiatives, and enhance regional security cooperation.

The relationship also provides Finland with a reliable partner in northern Iraq, enabling it to contribute more effectively to regional humanitarian programs and peacebuilding efforts.

The Kurdish diaspora in Finland has also played a significant role in promoting cultural, artistic, and intellectual links between the two regions.

Kurdish communities abroad act as a bridge, helping raise awareness of the Kurdish issue and fostering initiatives that deepen bilateral cooperation.

The meeting underscores the Kurdistan Region’s proactive diplomacy, which seeks to maintain strong ties with European nations such as Finland while navigating Iraq’s complex political landscape.

It also highlights the importance the KRG places on international partnerships to advance regional development, security, and democratic governance.