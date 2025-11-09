Latest: Turnout in Kurdistan Special Voting Hits 75% Amid ‘Enthusiastic’ and Flawless Process

Turnout in the Kurdistan Region's special voting reached an enthusiastic 75%, with the electoral commission reporting a smooth and secure process.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – In a massive and enthusiastic display of civic duty, an estimated 75% of the Peshmerga and other security forces in the Kurdistan Region participated in Sunday's special voting for the Iraqi parliamentary elections, a figure that powerfully demonstrates their commitment to a democratic process hailed by their commanders as the new frontline in the defense of Kurdish rights.

The head of the Kurdistan Region's electoral body confirmed the impressive turnout to Kurdistan24, describing a smooth and secure election day where early technical glitches were swiftly resolved and an atmosphere of eager participation prevailed across the Region's 958 polling stations.

Nabard Omar, head of the Kurdistan Region electoral body at the Independent High Electoral Commission of Iraq (IHEC), provided the preliminary turnout figure while noting that the final official rate would be announced after the first electronic reports were transmitted to the main data center in Baghdad after midday.

His assessment of the day was overwhelmingly positive. "Since 7:00 AM, 958 polling stations have been opened in the Kurdistan Region and the process is proceeding very well," Omar stated. He acknowledged minor initial hiccups, noting that "at the beginning of the morning, about four stations had technical problems, but they were quickly resolved and now the process is continuing without any issues."

This rapid resolution of technical problems is a testament to the improved electoral infrastructure, a key factor that has instilled confidence in the process. Omar also highlighted the proactive measures taken to address potential voter verification issues.

"To solve the problem of those who had fingerprint issues, we installed a device that reads Face ID," he explained. He was confident that this dual-system approach would prevent disenfranchisement, stating, "but if a person's Face ID and fingerprint are not read, they cannot participate in the election process, and so far this situation has not occurred, and if it does, it would be one or two cases."

Beyond the technical success, the most striking feature of the day was the spirit of the voters themselves. The enthusiastic participation observed by Omar directly mirrored the powerful calls to action issued by the Peshmerga leadership throughout the morning.

"What I have seen in my visits to the centers, the security forces are participating in the process with enthusiasm," Omar said.

This enthusiasm was no doubt fueled by a unified message from senior commanders who framed the election as a sacred national duty.

Mansour Barzani, the Commander of the First Special Forces Division and of Gulan Special Forces, had issued a stirring appeal, calling on all citizens to "be Peshmerga on the 11th of 11," the date of the general election, and to use their votes as a weapon to secure their constitutional rights.

This theme was echoed by other commanders, including Sihad Barzani, who stressed that "the only way to defend the rights of our people will be through voting and a democratic process," and Rawan Barzani, who declared that the Peshmerga were now defending their rights "with its vote."

The enthusiastic turnout can be seen as a direct response to this leadership, a clear sign that the rank-and-file of the security forces have embraced this new democratic frontline.

The integrity and transparency of the process were also paramount. Omar stressed that the election was being closely monitored by a significant international presence.

"To monitor the process, 1,100 international observers have been registered and licensed in the Kurdistan Region, who are visiting the polling stations and closely monitoring the process," he confirmed. This large contingent of observers provides an external layer of validation for the smooth and orderly election that has unfolded.

The automated and secure nature of the electronic voting system was another key feature highlighted by Omar. "At 7:00 AM the machine starts working on its own and at 6:00 PM it turns itself off, and after that, the result is issued," he explained, describing a system designed to minimize human error and prevent tampering.

While praising the overall success of the day, Omar did address one recurring security concern: the presence of mobile phones inside polling stations.

"We as the higher security committee, as well as the commission, had requested that mobile phones should not be taken into the voting room under any circumstances," he said. He issued a direct appeal for stricter enforcement of this rule. "I ask the security forces to be more thorough and careful that those who go to vote do not take mobile phones inside with them, and the security forces should ensure that mobile phones are not taken inside."

This request underscores the commission's commitment to preventing any potential for voter intimidation or breaches of ballot secrecy.

The high turnout and smooth process were also celebrated by the female Peshmerga, who participated shoulder to shoulder with their male colleagues.

As reported by Kurdistan24, these veterans of the war against ISIS were particularly impressed with the efficiency of the voting, with one stating she cast her ballot in "a very few minutes," a dramatic improvement on past years.

Their participation served as a powerful symbol of the evolution of the Kurdish struggle and their enduring commitment to securing their rights, with one female fighter declaring, "God willing, everyone will come to the ballot boxes and cast their votes so that the party is victorious and we get our rights."

As the polls closed at 6:00 PM and the automated systems began compiling their data, the special election in the Kurdistan Region stands as a resounding success.

The impressive 75% turnout, the flawless performance of the voting technology, and the palpable enthusiasm of the security forces have set a powerful and positive precedent for the general election on Tuesday.

It is a clear demonstration that the protectors of the homeland have wholeheartedly embraced the ballot box as their newest and most vital tool in the ongoing quest to build a secure and prosperous future for Kurdistan.