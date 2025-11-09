Barwari: Some parties attack others because they lack achievements or vision

Political observer Abdul-Salam Barwari criticizes parties that attack rivals due to a "lack of achievements or vision," urging focus on gaining public trust through projects. He warns such negativity risks voter apathy.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Political observer Abdul-Salam Barwari said Sunday that political parties must work to earn the trust of the people through achievements and forward-looking projects rather than by spreading negativity against others.

Speaking to Kurdistan24 on the day of Iraq’s special parliamentary elections, Barwari stated that a party’s primary responsibility is to gain public confidence for the next four years through “new initiatives and a record of real accomplishments.”

“The main task of any party is to win the people’s trust for the coming four years. This can only be achieved by presenting new projects and demonstrating previous achievements,” he said.

Barwari voiced concern over what he described as the destructive behavior of certain political groups that lack both accomplishments and future vision.

“Some parties, because they have no achievements or clear outlook, have made it their profession to attack and discredit others in front of the people,” he warned.

“Such behavior not only discredits themselves but also discourages citizens from participating in the electoral process.”

He urged political actors to adopt a more responsible approach that strengthens rather than divides public confidence.

“A political observer must understand that parties should gain the trust of the people, not destroy one another,” Barwari said.

Barwari stressed that the Kurdish people face unique challenges, and their situation cannot be equated with that of other communities.

“The Kurdish people cannot be compared to others,” he said. “They are still subjected to attempts to weaken them, and their villages continue to be emptied by force.”

He called on younger generations to protect their future through political participation rather than apathy.

“As long as these pressures continue, the new generation must defend their future by engaging in the political process and by honoring those who sacrificed their lives for freedom,” Barwari said.

At 7:00 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 9, 2025, special voting began across Iraq and the Kurdistan Region for members of the security forces, internally displaced persons (IDPs), and detainees.

According to the Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC), a total of 1,313,980 members of the security forces and 26,538 IDPs were eligible to participate.

In this phase, 809 polling centers with 4,501 stations were allocated for security personnel, and 27 centers with 97 stations were prepared for displaced voters.

The elections feature 7,744 candidates, while 848 have been disqualified ahead of the final vote.