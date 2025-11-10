More Than 20 Million Iraqis to Cast Ballots in Pivotal General Election

Over 20 million Iraqis will vote in tomorrow's pivotal general election, with preliminary results expected within 24 hours of polls closing at 6:00 PM on Tuesday.

57 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Following a remarkably successful and high-turnout special voting phase, more than 20 million citizens across federal Iraq and the Kurdistan Region are set to head to the polls tomorrow in a pivotal general election that will determine the composition of the nation's sixth parliament and shape its political trajectory for the next four years.

The massive democratic exercise, which will see thousands of candidates compete for 329 seats, comes just two days after a special vote for security forces and the displaced that was hailed as a major success, setting a high bar for participation and a tone of cautious optimism for a secure and transparent process.

Jumana Ghalay, the spokesperson for the Independent High Electoral Commission of Iraq (IHEC), confirmed to the Kurdistan24 website the final logistical preparations for the momentous day.

She announced that at precisely 7:00 AM on Tuesday, November 11, 2025, a total of 20 million, 63 thousand, and 773 eligible voters will be able to cast their ballots. To accommodate this enormous electorate, an extensive network of 8,703 polling centers, which collectively house 39,285 individual polling stations, has been prepared and secured across all of the country's provinces.

The IHEC spokesperson reiterated the strict timeline for the election, emphasizing that the polls will remain open for eleven hours, concluding at 6:00 PM. "The voting will continue until 06:00 PM of the same day and will not be extended in any way," Ghalay stated, explaining that this is a technical necessity of the electronic voting system.

"Because the electronic ballot boxes will be automatically closed at that time," she said, highlighting a key feature designed to ensure a disciplined and secure conclusion to the voting process.

In a move aimed at ensuring swift transparency and building public confidence in the outcome, Ghalay also confirmed a rapid timeline for the release of the initial results.

She announced that "24 hours after the general voting, the preliminary results of the Iraqi parliamentary election will be announced in a press conference." This commitment to a quick and public declaration of the preliminary count is a crucial step in a country where delays in announcing results have often fueled suspicion and political instability in the past.

Tuesday's general election follows a special voting phase on Sunday that was widely praised for its smooth execution and exceptionally high turnout. According to IHEC's official statistics, the nationwide average participation rate among the more than 1.3 million eligible security personnel and displaced persons reached an impressive 82.42%.

The Kurdistan Region recorded some of the highest rates in the country, with turnout reaching a staggering 98%. This enthusiastic participation has set a powerful precedent, with political leaders and civic groups now hoping that this momentum will carry over to the general electorate.

The competition for seats in the new parliament is intense and reflects the complex and diverse political landscape of modern Iraq. The nation's capital, Baghdad, is the largest and most significant electoral battleground, with a total of 71 seats at stake. This includes a 17-seat quota for women and five seats reserved for the country's minority components.

The race in the capital is the most crowded in the nation, with 2,299 candidates vying for the support of Baghdad's 4,314,866 general voters. The political scene there is a fragmented mix of 12 major alliances, 16 parties, and 21 individual lists.

In the Kurdistan Region, the electoral dynamics are being closely watched.

Erbil Province will elect 16 representatives, including four women under the quota system and one Christian representative, from a field of 108 candidates.

Sulaimani Province, with 18 seats (including five for women), has 136 candidates competing for the votes of its 1,119,111 eligible citizens.

In Duhok Province, 12 seats are being contested by 59 candidates.

The contested and ethnically diverse provinces of Nineveh and Kirkuk are also key arenas of political competition. Nineveh, with a massive general electorate of 1,969,179, will elect 34 parliamentarians, including seven representatives for its various component communities.

The competition there is fierce, with 1,047 candidates on the ballot. In Kirkuk, 251 candidates are competing for 12 seats, with the province's 897,030 general voters set to decide their representation.

The head of the Kurdistan Region's electoral body announced that the general voting process begins tomorrow, that so far 10,000 voter cards have not been collected by citizens, and that they are continuing to distribute the cards. He added that the preliminary results will be announced 24 hours after the end of the election process.

Also on Monday, Nabard Omar, the head of the Kurdistan Region's electoral body at the Independent High Electoral Commission of Iraq, told Kurdistan24, "We have made our preparations for the general election, which will continue tomorrow, November 11th, from 7:00 AM until 6:00 PM."

He said: "In the Kurdistan Region, we have two million and 800 thousand voters, distributed among one thousand, 312 polling centers in Erbil, Duhok, Sulaimani, and Halabja. We also have five thousand, 599 polling stations. All preparations have been completed, voting machines have been sent to them, and the ballot papers and voter registers are also complete and preparations have been made."

Nabard Omar also pointed out that the distribution of voter cards is ongoing. "Even on election day, we will distribute voter cards at 173 centers," he said. "So far, 10,000 cards remain at our centers and have not been collected by citizens."

He also mentioned, "We have an application called IHEC that citizens can download on Android and iOS, so that before they go to the polling station, they can find their polling location through the QR code on their voter card."

Regarding the voting of retired soldiers, he said: "Our devices are all smart. Those soldiers and members of the security forces who have retired, their names are in the general voting, not the special voting, so they can vote tomorrow in the general voting."

Regarding the complaints of the parties, the head of the Kurdistan Region's electoral body also announced that those who have complaints can submit them on election day and up to 72 hours later, meaning three days.

He said: "So far, about eight complaints have been submitted in Erbil, Duhok, and Sulaimani."

Nabard Omar also says: "I ask the security forces who are protecting the polling stations, I ask them not to let citizens enter the polling stations with mobile phones in any way, because it has an impact on the process and on the political parties and candidates."

Regarding the announcement of the preliminary results for the general and special voting, Nabard Omar clarified, "According to the law of the Iraqi parliament, 24 hours after the general voting process. Meaning, on Wednesday around 7 or 8 PM, the preliminary results will be announced."

Across the central and southern provinces, the electoral battles are equally robust. The largely Sunni province of Anbar will elect 15 representatives from a field of 253 candidates. The southern oil hub of Basra, with the second-largest number of general voters after Baghdad at 1,559,941, will elect 25 representatives from a field of 571 candidates.

The holy cities of Karbala and Najaf will elect 11 and 12 parliamentarians, respectively. Other major provinces like Babil, Dhi Qar, and Diyala all feature crowded fields and significant voter populations, each playing a crucial role in determining the final balance of power in the next parliament.

As the nation stands on the cusp of this pivotal day, the successful execution of the special vote has provided a foundation of security and confidence, leaving the final and most important decision in the hands of more than 20 million citizens.