Kurdistan Region PM, UNAMI Chief Discuss Iraq Elections and Stability Efforts

As Iraq’s parliamentary elections continue, UNAMI intensifies its monitoring mission to ensure transparency and democratic integrity across the country, including the Kurdistan Region.

17 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Monday received Mohammed al-Hassan, the Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Iraq and head of the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI), for talks on Iraq’s ongoing parliamentary elections and regional developments.

During their meeting, the two sides discussed recent political developments across Iraq and the wider region, as well as preparations for the ongoing elections for the Council of Representatives.

Both officials agreed on the importance of holding the vote in a calm, democratic atmosphere free from interference or intimidation.

Prime Minister Barzani and UN envoy al-Hassan also underlined that transparent and credible elections are vital to strengthening Iraq’s stability and democracy.

They expressed hope that the outcome of the vote would help advance security, improve governance, and foster constructive dialogue between the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) and the federal government in Baghdad, in line with the constitution.

The meeting came as UNAMI continued its close monitoring of Iraq’s electoral process. On Sunday, the UN mission reported that its Deputy Special Representatives visited polling centers in both Baghdad and Duhok — including camps for internally displaced persons (IDPs) — as part of their nationwide observation mission.

“On Iraq’s special voting day, UN DSRSG/RC/HC visited polling centres in Duhok’s IDP camps as part of Iraq’s national parliamentary elections. He reaffirmed the UN’s support for an inclusive, transparent, and peaceful electoral process,” UNAMI wrote on its official X account.

Another UNAMI statement from Baghdad noted, “Visiting polling stations in Baghdad today on special voting day. The first day of the 2025 parliamentary elections will soon end, looking forward now to the general voting day on 11 November,” Claudio Cordone, UNAMI's Deputy Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Iraq, wrote on his X account on Sunday.

UNAMI has played a central role in supporting Iraq’s electoral processes since its establishment in 2003, providing technical assistance, capacity-building, and independent observation to enhance transparency and public trust.

In the Kurdistan Region, its mission includes coordinating with local authorities, observing polling in sensitive areas such as IDP camps, and ensuring the inclusion of women, minorities, and displaced voters.

As Iraq approaches its general voting day on Tuesday, UNAMI’s presence is seen as crucial in safeguarding the legitimacy of the process and promoting confidence in the country’s democratic institutions — particularly amid ongoing political, economic, and security challenges.