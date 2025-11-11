IHEC Reports Over 55% Voter Turnout in Iraqi Parliamentary Elections

According to the IHEC, the figure is based on data collected from the majority of polling stations across the country. More than 12 million Iraqis cast ballots out of over 21 million eligible voters.

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – The Iraqi Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) announced on Tuesday that voter turnout in the general parliamentary elections had exceeded 55 percent, marking a significant rise compared to previous years.

According to the IHEC, the figure is based on data collected from the majority of polling stations across the country. More than 12 million Iraqis cast ballots out of over 21 million eligible voters.

This turnout represents a notable increase from the 41 percent recorded in the 2021 elections, which had been the lowest since the fall of Saddam Hussein’s regime. The surge in participation comes despite a nationwide boycott led by influential cleric Muqtada al-Sadr and his supporters.

The IHEC added that final certified results will be released after complaints and appeals are processed in accordance with electoral procedures.

This year’s elections feature 38 political parties, 31 coalitions, and 75 individual lists, with a total of 7,768 candidates—5,520 men and 2,248 women—competing for seats in Iraq’s Council of Representatives.

This vote was held under a new electoral system introduced after the 2018 elections and nationwide protests from 2019 to 2021, shifting from proportional representation to a single non-transferable vote system in 83 multi-member constituencies.