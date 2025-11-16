IHEC to Announce Final Parliamentary Election Results on Monday

Polling for the sixth session of the Council of Representatives took place on November 11, with voting open from 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. across all Iraqi provinces, including the Kurdistan Region.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – The Iraqi Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) said on Sunday that it would release the final results of Iraq’s parliamentary elections on Monday, following a nationwide vote that saw a notable rise in public participation.

Polling for the sixth session of the Council of Representatives took place on November 11, with voting open from 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. across all Iraqi provinces, including the Kurdistan Region.

According to IHEC, voter turnout has surpassed 55 percent — an increase compared to recent electoral cycles. The commission said the figure is based on data from most polling centers and reflects the participation of more than 12 million voters out of over 21 million eligible Iraqis.

This year’s election featured a crowded field of political contenders: 38 political parties, 31 coalitions, and 75 individual lists. In total, 7,768 candidates—5,520 men and 2,248 women—competed for seats in the 329-member parliament.

The vote was held under a revised electoral framework, introduced in response to demands that emerged from the 2019–2021 nationwide protests. The system replaced proportional representation with a single non-transferable vote mechanism, dividing the country into 83 multi-member constituencies. The change aimed to enhance accountability and create closer ties between voters and their representatives.

The final results, to be published on Monday, are expected to shape the formation of Iraq’s next government and clarify the emerging political blocs in the incoming parliament.