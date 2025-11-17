Syria Denies AFP Report on Plan to Hand Over Uyghur Fighters to China

Syria’s Foreign Ministry denies an AFP report claiming it plans to hand over Uyghur fighters to China. A joint statement from Beijing confirms strengthened Syrian-Chinese cooperation but makes no mention of any fighter transfer.

2 hours ago

Erbil (Kurdistan24) – A senior official source at the Syrian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates firmly denied on Monday the accuracy of a report published by Agence France-Presse (AFP), which claimed that Damascus intends to hand over Uyghur jihadist fighters to China.

In a brief statement to the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA), the official said that “there is no truth to what AFP reported about the Syrian government’s intention to hand over fighters to China.” The source dismissed the claim entirely, underscoring that the report does not reflect any official Syrian policy or position.

AFP had published a report quoting anonymous sources alleging that Syrian authorities were preparing to transfer members of the Turkistan Islamic Party (TIP) to Beijing. The article framed the alleged move as part of discussions held during Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani’s visit to China. However, Damascus categorically rejected the report.

The denial coincides with the release of a detailed joint statement issued in Beijing on 17 November 2025 following high-level talks between Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan al-Shaibani and China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

The statement outlined the core elements of the visit, reflecting a broad framework of political, economic, and security cooperation — but made no reference whatsoever to any plan to hand over fighters.

Both sides reaffirmed:

• the importance of historic Syrian-Chinese friendship,

• respect for sovereignty and non-interference,

• coordination in international forums,

• cooperation in reconstruction, development, capacity-building, and improving living conditions,

• and strengthened joint work in counterterrorism and security.

The two ministers emphasized that the fight against terrorism in all its forms remains a shared priority. They also reaffirmed the significance of the China–Arab States Cooperation Forum as a platform for advancing multilateral partnerships.

During the meeting, Minister al-Shaibani reiterated Syria’s firm commitment to the One-China principle, stressing that the government of the People’s Republic of China is the sole legitimate representative of the entire Chinese territory, and that Taiwan is an inseparable part of China.

He pledged Syria’s support for China’s sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity, and voiced opposition to any external interference in China’s internal affairs. Al-Shaibani also expressed appreciation for China’s major global initiatives — including the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative, and the Belt and Road Initiative — and affirmed Syria’s readiness to engage positively with them.

Crucially, the minister assured Beijing that Syria will not allow any entity to use its territory in ways that harm China’s security or interests, directly addressing the security concerns raised in bilateral discussions.

He thanked China for its assistance to the Syrian people and reiterated Syria’s willingness to deepen cooperation across all fields.

For its part, China reaffirmed its full respect for Syria’s sovereignty, independence, territorial integrity, and national unity. Beijing stated clearly that the Syrian government is the sole legitimate representative of the Syrian people, and reiterated its support for the Syrian-led political process.

China also commended Damascus for its ongoing efforts to combat drugs, promote the rule of law, counter terrorism, and protect the rights of all Syrians. Beijing further affirmed that the Golan Heights is Syrian territory recognized as occupied under international law.

The meeting concluded with both sides expressing their determination to continue constructive dialogue and to translate the agreements reached in Beijing into concrete initiatives that strengthen joint development and prosperity.

While AFP’s report suggested that Damascus intended to hand over Uyghur fighters to China, the Syrian Foreign Ministry firmly denied the allegation. The official joint statement issued in Beijing — outlining political, economic, and security cooperation — included no reference to any such handover, underscoring that the claims do not align with the formal positions declared by either government.