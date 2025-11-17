President Nechirvan Barzani Reaffirms Support for Türkiye-Kurdish Peace Process in Talks with Osman Baydemir

President Nechirvan Barzani received Osman Baydemir to discuss the Türkiye peace process, stressing the need not to lose the opportunity for peace. Baydemir thanked him for his efforts, as the two also reviewed Iraq’s elections and the situation in Syria.

1 hour ago

Erbil (Kurdistan24) – Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani received prominent Kurdish politician and former Mayor of Diyarbakir Osman Baydemir on Monday, for a meeting that centered on the future of the peace process in Türkiye and its implications for the wider region.

Both sides underscored the critical importance of reviving and safeguarding the peace process, affirming that lasting stability in Türkiye would bring positive and far-reaching effects across the region. President Barzani reiterated that the moment for peace remains historic and fragile, stressing that “the opportunity for peace must not be missed and everyone must work to ensure its success.”

Baydemir expressed his appreciation for President Nechirvan Barzani’s efforts and his ongoing role in encouraging dialogue, describing the President’s contributions as essential to giving the process a genuine chance. He urged Barzani to continue his efforts in support of peace and stability.

The meeting also touched on the Iraqi parliamentary elections and the situation in Syria, reflecting broader political developments affecting Kurdish communities across the region.

Osman Baydemir, a Kurdish politician, lawyer, and human rights activist, served as Mayor of Diyarbakir from 2004 to 2014. A former leading figure in the now-dissolved Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP), Baydemir has long been regarded as one of the most prominent Kurdish voices in Türkiye.

His status crystallized in 2017 after an incident in the Turkish Parliament that drew widespread attention: during a budget debate, Baydemir referred to himself as “a deputy coming from Kurdistan.” When the deputy speaker pressed him with the question, “Where is Kurdistan?”, Baydemir responded by placing his hand over his chest and saying, “Kurdistan is here.”

This gesture — simple yet deeply symbolic — triggered a disciplinary vote, resulting in Baydemir receiving a penalty barring him from two parliamentary sessions. The moment reinforced his popular image among many Kurds, who viewed his stance as a bold affirmation of identity.

The meeting between President Nechirvan Barzani and Osman Baydemir reflects renewed political attention to the peace process in Türkiye, a file long seen as decisive for the region’s future. With both leaders emphasizing dialogue and urging that the opportunity for peace not be lost, the discussions signal the enduring importance of pursuing stability, coexistence, and political resolution.