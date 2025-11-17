Kurdistan Prime Minister Pledges to Deepen Bilateral Ties as He Welcomes South Korean Ambassador

Ambassador Lee Jun-il praises the Kurdistan Region’s recent progress and highlights South Korea’s commitment to expanding cooperation in trade, infrastructure, technology, and education.

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Monday welcomed Lee Jun-il, the newly appointed ambassador of South Korea to Iraq, in Erbil, reaffirming the Kurdistan Region’s pledge to deepen bilateral ties with Seoul.

The meeting highlighted the longstanding friendship and cooperation between the Kurdistan Region and South Korea, with Barzani emphasizing the regional government’s full support for expanding collaboration across political, economic, and cultural sectors.

During the reception, Prime Minister Barzani praised Ambassador Lee for his appointment and emphasized the Kurdistan Region’s commitment to strengthening political, economic, and cultural links with Seoul.

“We highly value the friendship and cooperation between the Kurdistan Region and South Korea,” Barzani said, stressing the government’s readiness to support new joint initiatives that foster mutual growth.

Ambassador Jun-il, in turn, expressed admiration for the Kurdistan Region’s development and progress in recent years. He reaffirmed South Korea’s desire to advance partnerships across diverse sectors, including trade, infrastructure, technology, and education.

Jun-il also congratulated the Kurdistan Region on its recent successful strategic projects and on the smooth conduct of Iraq’s parliamentary elections, highlighting Seoul’s interest in supporting the region’s continued economic and administrative reforms.

Bilateral relations between the Kurdistan Region and South Korea have steadily deepened over the past decade. Seoul has been a key partner in infrastructure development, energy cooperation, and technological projects, while trade and investment ties continue to expand.

South Korean companies have participated in construction, telecommunications, and renewable energy projects in Erbil and Duhok, and the governments of both sides have pursued collaboration in education, health, and cultural exchanges.

The ambassador’s visit also signals South Korea’s commitment to supporting long-term economic growth in the Kurdistan Region, particularly by promoting private sector investment and joint ventures.

For Erbil, strengthening ties with Seoul represents an opportunity to diversify its international partnerships and attract technology, knowledge transfer, and foreign investment to further consolidate economic development.

Prime Minister Barzani and Ambassador Lee concluded their meeting with mutual pledges to continue close consultation and coordination, laying the groundwork for enhanced cooperation across political, economic, and social arenas in the years ahead.