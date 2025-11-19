President Barzani Hails Kurdistani Diaspora's ‘Distinct Impact’

President Masoud Barzani emphasized the strategic importance of the Kurdistani diaspora's contributions during a meeting with The Kurdistani diaspora confederation.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) − President Barzani stated, "The cause of the Kurdish nation is above all else, and prioritizing the Kurdistani diaspora is part of this strategy." He added, " The Kurdistani diaspora confederation abroad plays a significant role in various scientific fields, and in this respect, their impact is distinct and noticeable."

Barzani headquarters announced that on Wednesday President Masoud Barzani received a delegation from The Kurdistani diaspora confederation and emphasized that the cause of the Kurdish nation is paramount and that focusing on the Kurdistani diaspora falls within this strategic framework.

In the same meeting, President Barzani highlighted the importance of the Kurdistani diaspora confederation, noting their significant contributions in diverse scientific areas abroad, where their influence is clear and considerable.

In another part of the meeting, President Barzani shed light on the history of the Kurdistan liberation movement and the will of the Kurdish people to survive and defend their identity while struggling against oppression. He also pointed to the peaceful role of the Kurdish people, who have always welcomed peace efforts and have never been the aggressor. This has made Kurdistan an important region for peaceful coexistence among all religions and sects—a culture that must be preserved and upheld.

Continuing his remarks, President Barzani discussed the threat of narcotics to the Kurdistan Region, which enemies are attempting to spread through planned conspiracies. He declared, "We must confront this very strongly." He also spoke importantly of the Kurdistan Regional Government's service-oriented steps in the sectors of water, electricity, and roads.

President Barzani reiterated his support for the peace process in Türkiye and deemed it crucial for all Kurdistan-oriented people to work towards gaining more friends for the just cause of the Kurdish people.

The Kurdistan Diaspora Confederation is an umbrella organization that connects and supports Kurdish communities abroad. It works to strengthen Kurdish identity and culture, lobby for national interests and rights, and bridge the diaspora with their homeland through political, cultural, and social activities. The confederation also works to organize, promote, and advocate for the interests and well-being of Kurds in diaspora communities worldwide.

The purpose and goals of the confederation are to create a strong and unified front for the Kurdish diaspora by fostering collaboration among various organizations, associations, and federations. It works to preserve and promote Kurdish culture, history, and language through events, seminars, and educational programs. The organization also lobbies for Kurdish national interests and rights on an international stage to raise global awareness of the Kurdish cause. It encourages and supports diaspora members in becoming active in the political, social, and cultural life of their host countries while also protecting and supporting religious minorities within the diaspora, such as Yezidis and Alevis. Ultimately, the confederation acts as a bridge between the diaspora and the Kurdistan Region, encouraging dialogue and cooperation within the diaspora and with other societies.