President Barzani: The Kurdish issue in Syria must be resolved democratically and peacefully

President Masoud Barzani emphasized that Syria's Kurdish issue must be resolved democratically within a new Syria, urging unity among Kurdish factions during a MEPS forum meeting with SDF Commander Mazloum Abdi and KNCS President Mohammed Ismail.

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) − President Barzani emphasized the need for patience, harmony, and unity among Kurdish political forces and parties, stating that the rights of the Kurdish people must not be violated. In turn, the Commander of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and the President of the Kurdish National Council in Syria (KNCs) thanked President Barzani for his role in defending the just cause of the Kurdish people.

In a statement, Barzani headquarters noted that on Wednesday, President Masoud Barzani received Mazloum Abdi, the Commander of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and Mohammed Ismail, President of the Kurdish National Council in Syria (KNCS), Osman Baydemir, a Kurdish politician from Southeast Türkiye (Northern Kurdistan), and several other figures and officials from North Syria (Western Kurdistan). President Barzani welcomed the visiting delegation and expressed his pleasure that both sides were participating together in the 2025 MEPS Forum in Duhok.

According to the statement, both sides thanked President Barzani for his role in defending the just cause of the Kurdish people. The discussion then turned to an exchange of views on the situation in Syria and the wider region.

President Barzani stated that the Kurdish issue must be resolved through democratic and peaceful means within the framework of a new Syria, and that past mistakes should not be repeated.

Simultaneously, President Barzani stressed the importance of patience, harmony, and unity among Kurdish political forces and parties, reiterating that the rights of the Kurdish people must not be infringed upon.

In another part of the meeting, the SDF Commander thanked Masrour Barzani, the Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region, for the invitation to the 2025 MEPS Forum. He also highlighted President Barzani's efforts to foster rapprochement and achieve unity among the parties in Rojava.

The SDF Commander highly valued the support of the Kurdistan Region, which has opened its doors over the past several years to shelter the people of Western Kurdistan. He also praised the Kurdistan Region's support in the fight against terrorism.

The dangers of a resurgent ISIS and support for the peace process in Türkiye were also among the topics discussed during the meeting.