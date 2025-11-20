IHEC Says Over 800 Appeals Filed Against Iraqi Parliamentary Election Results

Speaking to Kurdistan24, IHEC spokesperson Jumana Ghalai said the commission is required to prepare a detailed report within seven days after the appeal period concludes.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – The Iraqi Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) announced on Thursday that more than 800 appeals have been submitted against the preliminary results of the country’s sixth parliamentary elections, as political blocs and candidates seek legal clarification on vote tallies.

IHEC confirmed that complaints were accepted “until the last hour of official work today,” marking the end of the appeals window. The large number of appeals is expected to extend the post-election review period as the commission examines each case in accordance with electoral regulations.

According to the commission, the final certified results are scheduled to be announced early next month, pending the completion of the appeals process.

Speaking to Kurdistan24, IHEC spokesperson Jumana Ghalai said the commission is required to prepare a detailed report within seven days after the appeal period concludes. Following that, the election judiciary will have up to ten days to review the report and formally approve the final results.

The timeline indicates that Iraq is now in a critical phase of electoral verification, which will determine the final composition of the incoming parliament.

Polling for the sixth session of the Council of Representatives took place on November 11, with voting open from 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. across all Iraqi provinces, including the Kurdistan Region.

According to IHEC, voter turnout has surpassed 55 percent — an increase compared to recent electoral cycles. The commission said the figure is based on data from most polling centers and reflects the participation of more than 12 million voters out of over 21 million eligible Iraqis.

This year’s election featured a crowded field of political contenders: 38 political parties, 31 coalitions, and 75 individual lists. In total, 7,768 candidates—5,520 men and 2,248 women—competed for seats in the 329-member parliament.

The vote was held under a revised electoral framework, introduced in response to demands that emerged from the 2019–2021 nationwide protests. The system replaced proportional representation with a single non-transferable vote mechanism, dividing the country into 83 multi-member constituencies.