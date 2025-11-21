KRG-Funded Transplants and Radiology Advances Reshape Kurdistan’s Health Sector

KRG funds 117 liver transplants costing 5.5 billion dinars, establishing regional medical leadership while advancing radiology capabilities.

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – The Kurdistan Region has firmly established itself as a preeminent leader in the Middle East’s medical landscape, particularly in the complex field of organ transplantation, marking a transformative era for the local healthcare sector.

In a series of announcements made on Friday, the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Minister of Health, Saman Barzinji, detailed the administration’s unprecedented success in performing over one hundred liver transplant surgeries, a milestone that has been fully subsidized by the government.

This revelation came alongside a celebration of technological and academic advancements in radiology, underscoring a comprehensive strategy by the ninth cabinet to elevate the standard of medical services to global levels.

Minister Saman Barzinji, in an official statement detailing the achievements of the health sector, declared that the Kurdistan Region has transcended local expectations to become a leader at the regional level regarding the capacity and success rates of liver transplant surgeries.

This sophisticated medical procedure, often viewed as a benchmark for a healthcare system’s maturity and capability, has been routinized within the region due to sustained government support. The Minister revealed that under the current administration of the ninth cabinet, a total of 117 major liver transplant surgeries have been performed successfully. These are not merely clinical statistics but represent 117 individual lives saved from critical organ failure, a feat that places the Kurdistan Region at the forefront of specialized medical care in the wider area.

A central theme of the Minister’s announcement was the critical role of government funding and high-level administrative support in making these life-saving procedures accessible to citizens.

Barzinji pointed out that for several years, liver transplant services have been executed at a high standard, allowing the region to take a monumental step forward in the advanced medical sector. However, the financial burden of such complex surgeries can be overwhelming for average citizens.

To address this, the Minister clarified that the entire process is being carried out with the direct support and explicit orders of Prime Minister Masrour Barzani. The Prime Minister’s involvement goes beyond mere policy oversight; it involves the direct approval of financial dues to ensure that cost is never a barrier to survival for patients in critical need.

The financial commitment required to sustain this program has been substantial, reflecting the government's prioritization of public health. Regarding the specific costs associated with these 117 surgeries, Saman Barzinji revealed that the total expenses covered by the government have reached 5 billion, 465 million, and 357 thousand dinars, amounting to approximately 5.5 billion dinars.

This massive injection of funds has facilitated operations for patients hailing from every corner of the Kurdistan Region, ensuring equitable access to high-end medical treatment regardless of geography. The Minister presented a detailed geographical breakdown of the beneficiaries, noting that the capital, Erbil, has seen 48 patients receive transplants. This was followed by Sulaimani province, where 33 patients underwent the procedure, and Duhok province, which saw 27 successful cases. Additionally, five patients from Halabja province have received life-saving liver transplants under this initiative.

Minister Barzinji emphasized the procedural efficiency that has allowed for this success, stressing that the administrative workflow is designed to be as responsive as the medical teams.

He noted that every single week, files for several new cases requiring liver transplantation are raised to the Council of Ministers. In every instance, the approval of Prime Minister Masrour Barzani is obtained to cover the expenses, ensuring a continuous lifeline for those on the waiting list.

This consistent and direct intervention has resulted in the return of hope and life for dozens of citizens, ranging from young children to the elderly, who have effectively been saved from the brink of death through this state-sponsored medical intervention.

Furthermore, the Minister assured the public that these sophisticated operations are conducted within a strict ethical and legal framework. He announced that all surgeries are organized in full support of the existing laws regarding the donation and transplantation of human body organs.

The procedures adhere strictly to established scientific and administrative instructions, ensuring that every transplant is officially permitted and meets international bioethical standards. This legal infrastructure is as vital as the surgical expertise, providing the necessary governance to prevent exploitation and ensure the safety of both donors and recipients in this delicate medical field.

While the achievements in organ transplantation highlight the surgical prowess of the region, the medical sector's advancement is also evident in the field of diagnostics and non-invasive treatments. On Friday, November 21, 2025, the healthcare community gathered in Duhok for the third radiology and Sonography conference, an event which followed the World Radiology Day celebrated on November 8th of each year.

Minister Saman Barzinji’s presence at the conference highlighted the government’s focus on holistic medical development, where diagnostic precision is valued alongside surgical intervention. Addressing a gathering of doctors, specialists, and medical experts, the Minister highly praised the pivotal role played by radiology and Sonography professionals in the modern healthcare ecosystem.

During a press conference held at the event in Duhok, Barzinji articulated a shifting paradigm in global medicine that the Kurdistan Region is actively adopting. He pointed out that in the contemporary medical world, radiology has evolved far beyond its traditional role of merely diagnosing diseases and identifying injuries. Today, radiology plays an instrumental role in treatment itself.

Interventional radiology has become a viable and often preferred alternative to traditional open surgery for treating a multitude of diseases, offering patients recovery options that are less invasive and carry fewer risks. By acknowledging this shift, the Minister signaled the KRG’s intent to keep pace with the cutting edge of medical technology and methodology.

The Minister of Health announced that holding this type of high-level scientific conference is an integral part of the Ministry's continuous medical development program. These gatherings are designed to support broader programs aimed at the development and advancement of the entire health system within the Kurdistan Region.

By fostering an environment where knowledge is shared and global best practices are discussed, the Ministry aims to ensure that local practitioners remain at the forefront of their disciplines. Barzinji stressed with confidence that this specific conference in Duhok is of a caliber no less than similar medical conferences held globally, asserting that the professional ability of Kurdish doctors is on par with their counterparts in the developed countries of the world.

This confidence in local medical talent is backed by tangible academic achievements. The Minister of Health proudly announced that Kurdish doctors have recently distinguished themselves academically, securing top positions among students of the Arab Board in the highly competitive fields of radiology and sonography.

This academic success, according to Barzinji, serves as irrefutable evidence of Kurdistan’s growing capability, intellectual capital, and progress in specialized medical fields. It demonstrates that the region is not only importing technology but is also cultivating a generation of medical professionals capable of mastering and advancing these technologies.

However, skilled professionals require advanced tools to practice effectively, and the Minister was keen to praise the role of the Kurdistan Regional Government in bridging the infrastructure gap. He highlighted the administration’s success in providing state-of-the-art medical equipment and supplies across the region.

There has been a specific focus on equipping hospitals with advanced radiology and sonography machinery, ensuring that these critical diagnostic and treatment tools are available not just in major medical centers but also in facilities outside the main cities. This decentralization of advanced medical technology ensures that the benefits of the region's healthcare renaissance are felt by citizens in rural and peripheral areas, mirroring the inclusive approach taken with the liver transplant initiative.

The convergence of these two major developments—the establishment of a fully funded, high-volume liver transplant program and the elevation of radiological services to international standards—paints a picture of a healthcare system in the midst of a profound transformation. From the operating theaters where lives are reclaimed through transplantation to the radiology departments where diseases are diagnosed and treated with precision, the Kurdistan Region is demonstrating a capacity for medical governance that rivals established international systems.

Through the direct financial intervention of the Prime Minister and the strategic planning of the Ministry of Health, the region is building a legacy of health security, proving that with political will and professional dedication, complex medical challenges can be met with world-class solutions right at home.