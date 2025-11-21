Rewend Magazine at One Year: A New Platform for the Kurdish Diaspora

Rewend magazine completes its first year with its fourth issue, uniting the Kurdish diaspora through culture, politics, and shared history.

3 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – With the recent publication of its fourth issue, Rewend magazine has officially successfully completed its first year of production, establishing itself as a vital literary, cultural, and political lifeline for the millions of Kurds living outside their homeland. Published by the Kurdistani Diaspora Confederation (KDC), this seasonal quarterly has transcended the traditional boundaries of community newsletters to become a comprehensive platform where writers, journalists, technicians, and intellectuals from both inside and outside Kurdistan converge to narrate the Kurdish experience.

The completion of this first annual cycle represents a significant milestone in Kurdish journalism, solidifying a space where the diaspora's voice is not only heard but meticulously documented and celebrated.

The identity of the magazine, as articulated by Editor-in-Chief Harmn Ahmad in a statement to Kurdistan24, is fundamentally rooted in service to the Kurdish community abroad.

Ahmad emphasized that the publication operates on a philosophy of inclusivity, striving to be a mirror for all Kurds regardless of their ideological background, political orientation, religious belief, or sectarian affiliation. By stripping away the divisive elements that have historically fragmented the community, Rewend has positioned itself as a project dedicated solely to the service of the diaspora and the preservation of national identity.

Ahmad noted that just as a year is incomplete without the distinct beauty of all four seasons—from the blossoming of spring to the snows of winter—the magazine required four distinct issues to fully manifest its vision and demonstrate its capacity to reflect the diverse tapestry of Kurdish life.

In its fourth issue, the magazine engages in a period of reflection and evaluation. The editorial board has invited staff, contributors, and readers to assess this journalistic project critically.

Ahmad stated that the time has come for the intellectual community—including writers, journalists, and media workers who have enriched the publication with their articles—to review the output of the past year. This open call for feedback underscores the magazine’s commitment to growth and its desire to remain a relevant and potent force for the diaspora.

The production quality and design of Rewend are the result of a strategic collaboration with the technicians of the Kurdistan Chronicle foundation, ensuring that the physical and aesthetic presentation of the magazine matches the weight of its content.

At the heart of the magazine’s mission is the philosophy of the Kurdistan Diaspora Confederation itself. In an exclusive interview featured in the magazine’s debut issue, Shifa Barzani, the General Supervisor of the Confederation, described the organization’s establishment as an "inevitable necessity" born from the void of a unified cultural body capable of addressing the assimilation threats facing the third generation of Kurds in the West.

The Confederation, and by extension Rewend magazine, operates under three unifying principles: the colorful Kurdistan flag, the Peshmerga as a symbol of resistance, and the belief in Kurdistan’s independence. Shifa Barzani declared clearly that the Confederation is the "home of all Kurds," a sentiment that permeates every page of the publication.

The magazine’s content over the past year has been a careful balance of political advocacy, cultural preservation, and the celebration of individual excellence.

The fourth issue places a heavy emphasis on political memory and current advocacy, featuring a poignant report on the 11th anniversary of the Yazidi Genocide.

The magazine detailed how the Confederation organized commemoration events across global cities including Berlin, Brussels, Nashville, and Stockholm, distributing leaflets and lighting candles to ensure the victims of the ISIS atrocities are never forgotten.

This coverage reinforces the magazine’s role in keeping the Kurdish narrative alive on the international stage, ensuring that the diaspora remains connected to the tragedies and triumphs of the homeland.

Furthermore, the magazine provides a platform for high-level political discourse. It highlighted the objectives of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), featuring Prime Minister Masrour Barzani’s announcement of the "Visit Kurdistan" project.

The initiative aims to welcome 20 million tourists over the next decade, showcasing Kurdistan as a cradle of civilization and coexistence. The magazine reported on the Prime Minister’s vision of tourism as a bridge between cultures, emphasizing that the Region’s mountains, archaeological sites like Shanidar Cave, and religious sanctuaries offered a unique narrative to the world.

This aligns with the magazine’s broader coverage of Kurdistan’s economic potential, including critical analyses of the oil sector and the need for a robust petrochemical industry to ensure economic independence.

In addition to high-level politics, Rewend shines a spotlight on the remarkable achievements of individuals within the diaspora who serve as ambassadors of their culture.

The fourth issue profiles Agit Kabayel, the Kurdish heavyweight boxer who represented Germany and became a world champion after defeating his opponent in Riyadh.

It also features the inspiring journey of Nesrin Abdin, a filmmaker from Rojava whose works, such as "The Cold Hell" and "Death Reception," document the pain of refugees and the resilience of Kurdish women. Abdin’s story, moving from a refugee camp to winning international film awards, embodies the magazine’s message of resilience.

Similarly, the magazine highlights the work of journalist Deniz Berxwedan Serinci in Denmark, who founded the news site Jiyan.dk and authored books to educate the diaspora youth about their history, stating, "We must also have a voice in this country."

The magazine also delves deep into intellectual and linguistic heritage. It features Dr. Faryad Fazil Omar, the founder of the Institute of Kurdish Studies in Berlin, who was awarded the Order of Merit by the German President.

Dr. Omar’s lifelong dedication to bridging the Kurdish and German languages, including the creation of extensive dictionaries and the translation of Ahmed Khani’s Mem and Zin into German, is presented as a monumental service to Kurdish culture.

His work exemplifies the intellectual rigor Rewend seeks to promote.

Additionally, the magazine addresses the complexities of language preservation, offering articles on the relationship between Kurmanji and Dimili-Zazaki dialects, arguing against the politicization of linguistic differences and advocating for a unified understanding of the Kurdish language family.

The scope of Rewend is truly global, covering the political landscape from Europe to the United States. Dr. Ismail Kamil, President of the Kurdistan Diaspora Confederation, utilized the platform to discuss the strategic importance of lobbying for Kurdistan’s independence. He argued that the unity of the Kurdish diaspora is the greatest threat to the enemies of Kurdistan, urging the community to overcome internal divisions and act as a cohesive soft power in Western parliaments.

This political advocacy is balanced with humanitarian stories, such as the "Hair Donation" project led by Dr. Iman Ibrahim, which supports cancer patients in the Kurdistan Region, demonstrating the tangible link between the diaspora’s generosity and the needs of the homeland.

From the ancient history of the "Nabada" city in the Bronze Age to the modern dangers of synthetic "nitazene" drugs on the streets of the UK, Rewend covers a vast spectrum of topics.

It tackles the geopolitical shifts of a potential "Second Cold War" and its implications for the Kurds, while simultaneously celebrating the artistic resistance of legends like Şivan Perwer.

The magazine also pays close attention to the representation of Kurds in Western politics, highlighting candidates like Shadiya Heydari in Sweden and others running for office in Finland, illustrating the integration and political maturation of the community.

Regarding the logistical reach of this burgeoning magazine, the new issue of Rewend has been printed with a circulation of 1,000 copies.

Its distribution strategy is designed to maximize reach, being disseminated through the three main branches of the Confederation of the Kurdistani Diaspora abroad.

Inside Kurdistan, the magazine is delivered to various cultural centers and designated locations through the Barzani Headquarters, ensuring a physical bridge between the diaspora and the homeland.

As Rewend enters its second year, it stands not just as a publication, but as a testament to the enduring spirit of a people who, despite geographical separation, remain united in culture, history, and aspiration.