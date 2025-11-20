Erbil Zoo Becomes First in Iraq to Join World Association of Zoos and Aquariums

Erbil Zoo has become the first in Iraq to gain membership in the World Association of Zoos and Aquariums, a major boost for Kurdistan's global tourism profile.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – In a landmark achievement that places the Kurdistan Region firmly on the international stage for wildlife conservation and tourism, the Erbil Zoo has been officially accepted as a member of the prestigious World Association of Zoos and Aquariums (WAZA), a monumental accomplishment that makes it the first and only zoo in all of Iraq to receive this coveted global recognition.

The announcement, made on Thursday, November 20, 2025, is not merely a symbolic honor but a powerful endorsement of the zoo's adherence to the highest international standards of animal care, habitat design, and its commitment to preserving rare and endangered species, further cementing Erbil's rising status as a premier destination for global visitors.

This significant milestone is the latest in a series of international accolades for the Kurdistan Region's capital, a city that is increasingly being recognized for its unique blend of ancient heritage, rapid modernization, and its reputation as a safe and welcoming hub in the Middle East.

The zoo's entry into the exclusive WAZA network, which comprises 45 countries and over 75 of the world's leading zoos and aquariums, is a direct result of a long-term strategic vision and a sustained investment in creating a world-class facility.

Adil Salman, the general director of the Erbil Zoo, attributed the accomplishment to a combination of factors that have set the zoo apart.

Speaking to the media, Salman explained that the recognition was earned "because the zoo was built according to international standards and contains a large number of rare animals, as well as the continuity of development and the arrival of visitors to the zoo."

His statement highlights the dual commitment to both exceptional animal welfare and an engaging visitor experience, a formula that has proven to be a resounding success.

One of the key factors in the zoo's successful bid for WAZA membership has been its ambitious and successful program of acquiring and providing a suitable habitat for a diverse collection of rare and exotic animals.

Salman pointed to the recent and historic arrival of the zebra, more specifically the wild ass, as a prime example of the zoo's commitment to showcasing unique species. "One of the rare animals that has recently arrived at the Erbil Zoo is the zebra (wild ass), which is a rare African animal and has been brought to Kurdistan and Iraq for the first time," he announced.

He further noted that "this animal is known for being able to live in a suitable environment with its own kind," underscoring the zoo's focus on creating scientifically-sound and species-appropriate habitats that promote the natural behaviors of its residents.

The importation of other high-profile and rare species, such as the majestic white lion and the elusive black panther, along with several other unique types of animals, were also cited by Salman as "the main reasons for the Erbil Zoo's acceptance as a member of this world association."

The ability to successfully house and care for these animals demonstrates a level of expertise and a quality of infrastructure that meets the rigorous standards of WAZA.

The Erbil Zoo itself is a facility of impressive scale, built on a sprawling area of more than 500,000 square meters, making it one of the largest zoos not only in Iraq but in the entire region.

Its collection includes animals and birds that are considered rare on a global scale, with some species whose numbers in the wild are critically low and are in danger of extinction, positioning the zoo as a vital player in global conservation efforts.

The zoo's international recognition is a powerful component of a much broader and highly successful strategy by the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) and its private sector partners to promote the Kurdistan Region as a top-tier destination for tourism, culture, and investment.

This effort has been gaining significant international traction. Just last week, as reported by Kurdistan24, the renowned and highly influential travel magazine Condé Nast Traveler named Erbil one of the "Best Places to Go in Asia in 2026." The magazine's feature lauded Erbil as a "calm spot in a volatile region," praising its rich cultural heritage, stunning natural beauty, and its vibrant, ethnically diverse society.

A key driver of this transformation has been the 2025 establishment of "Visit Kurdistan," a major private-sector tourism initiative that is strongly supported by the KRG.

This ambitious project has set a goal of attracting 20 million tourists to the region by the year 2030, a clear signal of the long-term vision for the sector's growth. The international recognition of both the city of Erbil and now its zoo will be instrumental in achieving this target.

The zoo's success is also reflective of the wider modernization and development that is reshaping Erbil's skyline and social fabric. New, dynamic residential and commercial projects like Erbil Avenue have attracted a host of prestigious international brands, including Gordon Ramsay’s Street Burger, EL&N London, and CZN Burak.

This modern growth is complemented by major international diplomatic and cultural investments, such as the United States' ongoing construction of its largest consulate in the world in an Erbil suburb and the development of a Real Madrid youth football academy.

This rapid modernization is happening in tandem with a renewed and deep-seated commitment to preserving the city's unparalleled ancient heritage.

Sections of the magnificent Erbil Citadel, a UNESCO World Heritage Site that has been continuously inhabited for over 6,000 years, have reopened to the public following extensive and meticulous restoration work, with plans for a boutique hotel and restaurant in the works.

The Citadel is also home to the Kurdish Textile Museum and the Cihan Cultural House, which continue to draw visitors into the city's historic heart.

In this context, the Erbil Zoo's acceptance into the World Association of Zoos and Aquariums is more than just an accolade for a single institution. It is a powerful symbol of the Kurdistan Region's emergence onto the world stage.

It is a testament to its ability to build and maintain facilities that meet the highest international benchmarks, whether in tourism, culture, or wildlife conservation.

As visitors, both local and international, flock to see the newly arrived zebras and the majestic white lions, they will also be witnessing a living example of the Kurdistan Region's ambition, its resilience, and its unwavering commitment to building a prosperous and globally connected future.