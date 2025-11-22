Iran Issues Urgent Plea to ‘Friendly Countries’ as Uncontrollable Wildfires Ravage Mazandaran Province

Iran requests urgent international aid as wildfires in Marzanabad rage for two weeks, destroying hundreds of hectares and injuring six firefighters.

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – In a dramatic escalation of an environmental and public safety crisis that has gripped northern Iran for more than a fortnight, the Islamic Republic of Iran has officially requested international assistance to combat a devastating forest fire that remains out of control. On Saturday, senior officials within the administration of President Masoud Pezeshkian acknowledged that domestic capabilities have been stretched to their breaking point, necessitating an urgent call for help from "friendly countries" to save the historic forests of the Marzanabad area in Mazandaran province.

The situation in the northern province has deteriorated significantly over the past two weeks, evolving from a localized blaze into a major ecological disaster that has defied the frantic efforts of hundreds of personnel.

According to reports monitored by Kurdistan24, the fire, which ignited more than fourteen days ago in the dense woodlands known as the "Elit" forests within the Marzanabad district, has consumed hundreds of hectares of vegetation. Despite the mobilization of the Iranian Army and civilian volunteer corps, the flames continue to advance, driven by a catastrophic combination of rugged topography, severe drought, and high winds.

The severity of the situation was underscored by a report published on Saturday by the semi-official Mehr news agency. The agency detailed the grim reality on the ground, stating that "the fire of the 'Elit' forests in the Marzanabad area belonging to Mazandaran province, continues for more than two weeks and hundreds of hectares of that forest have burned."

This report highlights the sheer scale of the destruction, painting a picture of a landscape being systematically devoured by fire despite the prolonged duration of emergency operations. The inability to contain the blaze after such an extended period points to the extreme difficulties facing the responders, a sentiment echoed by state media and government officials alike.

One of the primary obstacles hampering the containment efforts is the unforgiving geography of the region. The Marzanabad area is characterized by steep, mountainous terrain that is largely inaccessible to standard emergency vehicles.

Mehr news agency, in its detailed coverage of the unfolding disaster, wrote that "Despite the effort and struggle of the firefighting teams and the volunteers of the area, until now the fire has not been controlled; because the area is rugged and has no access road for firefighting vehicles." This lack of infrastructure has forced responders to rely heavily on aerial support and foot patrols, severely limiting the volume of water and retardant that can be delivered to the heart of the inferno.

Compounding the logistical nightmare are the prevailing weather conditions. The region is currently suffering from the effects of a significant drought, which has dried out the underbrush and timber, turning the ancient forest into a tinderbox.

Mehr news agency noted this environmental factor as a critical accelerant, stating, "Besides that, drought also has become the cause for the fire to grow with speed and haste." The dry conditions have allowed the fire to spread with terrifying velocity, outpacing the containment lines established by the weary firefighting crews.

The operational response has been substantial, involving a coordinated effort between civilian agencies and the armed forces. According to Iranian media reports, the Iranian Army has deployed significant aerial assets to the theater of operations. Six firefighting helicopters are currently participating in the attempt to extinguish the fire, conducting sortie after sortie to drop water on the most intense hotspots.

On the ground, the manpower commitment is equally significant, with reports indicating that 17 specialized firefighting teams are engaged in close-quarters combat with the flames. These professional teams are bolstered by local volunteers who have rushed to the scene in a desperate bid to save their local environment and heritage.

However, this mobilization has come at a human cost. The hazardous conditions, defined by steep cliffs, falling timber, and intense heat, have resulted in casualties among the brave individuals fighting the fire. Iranian media has confirmed that, until now, six people have been injured during the attempt to extinguish the fire.

The severity of their injuries necessitated immediate medical evacuation, and they have been sent to the hospital for treatment. These injuries serve as a grim reminder of the dangers faced by the first responders who are operating in an area that is hostile even without the presence of a raging wildfire.

The gravity of the crisis prompted a direct intervention from the highest levels of the Iranian executive branch.

Mohammad Jafar Qaem-Panah, serving as the Executive Assistant to Masoud Pezeshkian, the President of the Republic of Iran, provided a sobering assessment of the situation to domestic agencies on Saturday.

His comments revealed a government that is deeply concerned about the potential for the disaster to spiral further out of control. "We are monitoring the situation of the fire closely and coordinating with relevant agencies," Qaem-Panah announced, signaling that the central government is fully engaged in the crisis management process.

Yet, Qaem-Panah’s assessment of the operational challenges was stark. He confirmed the reports regarding the environmental factors that have rendered the firefighting efforts ineffective thus far. "But strong 'wind' and the ruggedness of the area and drought have made the fire stronger," he admitted.

The introduction of strong winds into the equation is particularly alarming, as wind can carry embers across vast distances, jumping firebreaks and igniting new fronts faster than crews can react.

It was against this backdrop of escalating danger and operational stalemate that the Executive Assistant made the critical announcement regarding international aid. Recognizing that the fire threatens to breach its current containment zones and devastate an even larger swathe of the province, the administration has looked abroad for support.

Qaem-Panah stated explicitly: "The danger exists that the fire becomes wider and reaches the surrounding forests; despite the participation of 17 firefighting teams and six helicopters in the operation of extinguishing the fire, until now they have not been able to control it, therefore we have requested urgent help from friendly countries."

This plea marks a significant moment in the timeline of the disaster. It is an admission that the combined resources of the Iranian state—including its military aviation and specialized disaster response units—are currently insufficient to neutralize the threat posed by the burning "Elit" forests. The fear expressed by Qaem-Panah regarding the fire reaching "surrounding forests" suggests that if the blaze is not checked soon, the ecological and economic damage could multiply exponentially, potentially threatening inhabited areas or even more biodiversity-rich zones in Mazandaran.

The term "friendly countries" used by the Executive Assistant of the President of the Republic was left deliberately vague.

In his statement to the press, Qaem-Panah did not clarify who his purpose is by 'friendly countries,' nor did he specify which nations had been contacted or what specific type of aid—be it heavy water-bombing aircraft, specialized personnel, or logistical support—had been requested. However, analysts note that his words are a clear sign of the severity of the situation and the magnitude of the fire.

Typically, nations reserve such public calls for international assistance for disasters that pose an imminent strategic or humanitarian threat beyond the scope of domestic management.

The environmental toll of the catastrophe, while not yet fully calculated, is expected to be staggering. The Marzanabad forests are home to a diverse ecosystem, and the loss of vegetation on this scale will likely have long-term repercussions for the region's biodiversity and soil stability.

Until now, the damages of the burning of the Marzanabad forests have not been revealed in terms of monetary value or precise biological impact. However, the qualitative loss is already being felt deeply by the local population. According to eyewitnesses on the ground, a very large number of aged trees of various kinds have burned.

These ancient trees, which have stood for generations, are irreplaceable, representing a loss of natural heritage that cannot be recovered in a human lifetime.

As of now, the situation in Marzanabad remains precarious.

The combination of the prolonged drought, the rugged inaccessibility of the terrain, and the unpredictable winds continues to thwart the heroic efforts of the 17 firefighting teams and the helicopter crews overhead.

With six responders already hospitalized and hundreds of hectares turned to ash, the eyes of the nation—and now the international community—are fixed on Mazandaran. The arrival of foreign assistance, should the request be answered by the "friendly countries" Iran has petitioned, may prove to be the deciding factor in whether the ancient forests of Marzanabad can be saved or if they will be lost entirely to the flames. For now, the smoke continues to rise over the northern mountains, a somber signal of a battle that is, for the moment, being lost to nature’s fury.