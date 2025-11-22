Kurdistan Pushes Ahead with Bawanur Dam, Expected to Rank Among Top Power Producers

Work continues on the 250bn dinar Bawanur Dam, set to be the Kurdistan Region's third-largest power source and a boost for Garmian agriculture.

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – In a decisive move to fortify the Kurdistan Region’s agricultural infrastructure and energy independence, the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) is pressing forward with one of its most significant strategic initiatives to date: the Bawanur Dam. Situated on the Sirwan River, this massive engineering undertaking represents a cornerstone of the government's long-term vision for economic diversification and resource management.

With a substantial budget allocation of 250 billion dinars, work on the construction of the Bawanur Dam is currently ongoing, signaling a transformative era for the Garmian administration area. As the heavy machinery continues its operations between the districts of Darbandikhan and Kalar, the project is on track to achieve a monumental status, scheduled to become the third-largest dam for the production of electrical energy in the entire Kurdistan Region.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Water Resources of the Kurdistan Regional Government recently published a statement confirming the progress of the works, highlighting the dual-purpose nature of the facility. While its contribution to the national electricity grid places it among the top tier of energy infrastructure in the Region, the dam’s hydrological capabilities are equally impressive.

The structure is designed with the capacity to store 30 million cubic meters of water, a vital reserve that promises to alter the agricultural landscape of the surrounding territories. According to the Ministry, the main goal of the project extends beyond power generation; it is fundamentally aimed at the revival of the agricultural sector and the astute management of water resources in the Garmian administration area.

The completion of this dam is projected to revive tens of thousands of dunams of agricultural land, turning arid plots into productive fields, while simultaneously fostering the development of fish wealth, thereby creating a new economic ecosystem for the local population.

The implementation of the Bawanur Dam is being executed by a consortium of specialized companies, specifically the joint venture of Zozk, Romanian firm Hidroconstrucția, and the contractor company Habika.

These entities operate under the direct and rigorous supervision of the Ministry of Agriculture and Water Resources and the General Directorate of Dams and Water Reservoirs to ensure that international standards are met.

The strategic placement of the dam on the Sirwan River allows it to act as a critical lever for water security. By capturing surface water that would otherwise flow downstream unutilized, the project will play an effective role in irrigating vast swathes of land that have historically relied on inconsistent rainfall or depleting groundwater sources.

Furthermore, the project serves as a strong support for the national electricity grid, integrating renewable hydropower into the Region’s energy mix and reducing reliance on fossil fuels.

The aggressive progress on the Bawanur Dam is not an isolated event but rather a key component of a comprehensive, region-wide strategy adopted by the Ninth Cabinet of the KRG. This policy, often articulated under the motto "Stronger Kurdistan," prioritizes the construction of dams and ponds as essential infrastructure to combat the growing threat of climate change and water scarcity.

The commitment to this strategy is evident in the parallel developments occurring across other provinces, creating a network of water security that spans the entire Kurdistan Region.

Just as work intensifies in Garmian, the KRG has achieved significant milestones in the Sulaimani province, demonstrating a synchronized approach to infrastructure development. A prime example of this is the recent relaunch of the Chaq Chaq 2 Dam project.

Much like the strategic planning behind Bawanur, the Chaq Chaq 2 Dam was subjected to a thorough redesign to maximize its potential before construction resumed. Rahman Khani, the Director General of Dams of the Kurdistan Region, noted that the new design increased the dam's height by 10 meters.

This engineering adjustment effectively tripled the dam's total water storage capacity from an initial three million cubic meters to a substantial nine million cubic meters. This decision to expand the scope of existing projects mirrors the ambition seen at Bawanur, ensuring that every piece of infrastructure is optimized to accommodate abundant water flows and serve the population effectively.

The synergy between these projects highlights the government's holistic approach. While Bawanur focuses heavily on electricity generation and large-scale irrigation for the Garmian region, the projects in Sulaimani, such as Chaq Chaq 1 and Chaq Chaq 2, are designed to operate in tandem to provide a combined water storage capacity of 11 million cubic meters.

These efforts directly address the fundamental needs of the growing urban population by providing a stable supply of drinking water for the citizens of Sulaimani, while also maintaining the environmental health of local ecosystems like the Qliasan stream.

The scale of the Kurdistan Region's water infrastructure boom is historic.

According to recent figures from the KRG’s Department of Media and Information, the Region has now achieved a total water storage capacity of an impressive 10 billion cubic meters. This milestone was reached through the construction of eight new dams and 120 ponds during the tenure of the Ninth Cabinet, with dozens more currently under construction.

Dr. Karwan Sabah Hawrami, Director General of Water Resources for the Kurdistan Region, emphasized that the priority of the current cabinet was to focus on essential infrastructure, particularly water collection. He noted that the impact of these large-scale projects, including Bawanur, Gomaspan, and Dwin, will be profoundly felt in the coming years as they collectively fortify the region against drought.

The portfolio of active projects illustrates the diversity of the KRG’s water strategy. In Erbil, the Gomaspan Dam has emerged as the Region's third-largest in terms of storage capacity, holding 97 million cubic meters of water, while the under-construction Dwin Dam is set to hold 100 million cubic meters.

These massive reservoirs complement the hydroelectric focus of Bawanur. Furthermore, smaller but strategically vital dams such as the Khans Dam in Duhok, with a capacity of 7 million cubic meters, and the Dedwana Dam in Darbandikhan, holding 21 million cubic meters, ensure that no province is left behind in the push for water security.

Beyond the mega-projects, the government is also implementing a granular strategy to support rural communities through the construction of ponds. This initiative serves as a complement to major dams like Bawanur. For instance, in the Darashakran district of Erbil, the Zerwaw pond is nearing completion and is set to enhance water availability for dozens of households, reducing dependency on wells.

This ties into the broader goal seen in Garmian: to support farmers and improve agricultural irrigation at the local level. Whether it is the massive 250-billion-dinar investment in Bawanur or the "Village Lake" initiative encouraging private small-scale reservoirs, the objective remains consistent: to capture surface water, reduce pressure on groundwater, and build resilience against irregular rainfall patterns.

The ongoing construction of the Bawanur Dam also carries significant economic implications beyond agriculture and electricity. Just as the Chaq Chaq 2 Dam is expected to revitalize the local tourism sector in Sulaimani, the revival of the Sirwan River basin through the Bawanur project is expected to create new opportunities for tourism and recreation in the Garmian area.

The development of fish farming, explicitly mentioned as a benefit of the Bawanur project, aligns with the government's vision of food security and economic self-sufficiency.

As climate change continues to pose global challenges, the Kurdistan Region’s proactive measures place it in a strong position to mitigate the effects of drought and environmental instability.

The Bawanur Dam, with its dual capability to generate significant electrical power and store vast quantities of water, stands as a testament to this resilience. It represents a convergence of engineering prowess, political will, and strategic foresight.

The project is currently moving forward steadily, driven by the collaboration of the Ministry of Agriculture and Water Resources and the contracting companies.

Upon its completion, Bawanur will not only secure the third spot in the Region’s hydroelectric hierarchy but will also serve as a lifeline for the agricultural lands of Garmian, ensuring that the area remains a vibrant and productive part of the Kurdistan Region.

The integration of this dam into the wider network—alongside Gomaspan, Dwin, Chaq Chaq, and over a hundred new ponds—signifies a future where the Kurdistan Region is defined not by water scarcity, but by its mastery of water resources for the benefit of its people and its economy.