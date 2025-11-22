Christian Alliance Condemns Mass Kidnappings in Nigeria and Calls for Global Action

Secretary General Ano Jawhar Abdoka urges the international community to protect Christians amid escalating attacks.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — The Christian Alliance on Saturday issued a strong condemnation of ongoing attacks against Christians in Nigeria, including the recent mass abduction of 315 students and teachers from St. Mary’s Catholic School in Niger State. Secretary General Ano Jawhar Abdoka described the raids as part of a systematic campaign of persecution that rises to the level of genocide and crimes against humanity under international law.

Speaking on behalf of the Alliance, Abdoka called the attacks “barbaric” and “cowardly,” emphasizing that they represent an organized effort of terrorism targeting Christian communities, including killings, kidnappings, and the burning of homes and churches.

He stressed that such acts are forbidden by all divine laws and are criminalized under the 1948 Genocide Convention, the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, and the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights.

Citing the Bible, Abdoka said, “Blessed are the peacemakers, for they shall be called children of God,” while noting that peace can only be achieved by holding perpetrators accountable and breaking the cycle of violence.

The statement urged urgent international action, addressing appeals to the United Nations Security Council, the African Union, and the European Union to:

1: Intervene decisively under the Responsibility to Protect (R2P) principle to shield Christian civilians;

2: Establish an independent investigation committee and provide humanitarian, security, and logistical support for schools, churches, and public gatherings;

3: Raise global awareness and support victims and their families while ensuring the prosecution of those responsible.

Abdoka affirmed solidarity with the Nigerian Christian community, declaring: “The Christians of Nigeria are not alone. We stand with them heart and soul, alongside every voice calling for justice, peace, and human dignity.”

He concluded with a prayer for the safe return of the kidnapped students and teachers, and for lasting justice and peace in the country.

Escalating Attacks on Nigerian Schools

The abduction of 315 students and teachers in Niger State on Friday follows a recent raid in Kebbi State, where 25 girls were kidnapped from a secondary school. According to the Christian Association of Nigeria, these new figures bring the total number of victims to 303 students and 12 teachers, nearly half of St. Mary’s enrolled pupils.

In response to the attacks, authorities in Katsina and Plateau states have ordered school closures, while the Niger State government shut down numerous schools. President Bola Tinubu canceled international engagements, including the G20 summit in Johannesburg, to manage the crisis.

Nigeria has a long history of mass kidnappings targeting schools, including:

- Chibok girls (2014): Boko Haram kidnapped nearly 300 schoolgirls in Borno State; some remain missing a decade later.

- Dapchi raid (2018): Over 100 girls were abducted in Yobe State.

- Kankara boys (2020): 344 male students kidnapped in Katsina; later released.

- Jangebe raid (2021): 279 girls abducted in Zamfara State.

- Bethel Baptist school (2021): Around 120 pupils were kidnapped in Kaduna.

- Kaduna train attack (2022): Gunmen kidnapped dozens from a train; eight were killed.

- Kuriga High School (2024): Over 100 students were abducted in Kaduna; most were later rescued.

Criminal gangs and Islamist militants often target remote boarding schools with minimal security, seeking ransom or exerting terror. Many victims are eventually released after negotiations, but the repeated attacks continue to traumatize communities and strain Nigeria’s security apparatus.

The Christian Alliance is a prominent regional platform representing diverse Christian communities, Christian political parties, advocacy groups, and civil society organizations in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. The Alliance works to defend religious freedom, protect vulnerable Christian populations, and mobilize international support in response to violations of human rights and acts of persecution.

Secretary General Ano Jawhar Abdoka is a well-known Christian leader, activist, and minister at the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG). Recognized for his work on minority rights, cultural preservation, and interfaith dialogue, Abdoka has emerged as a principal regional voice advocating for the protection of persecuted Christians worldwide. His statements often carry weight in international political and religious forums, and he is known for combining humanitarian advocacy with strong legal and diplomatic arguments grounded in international law.

This latest statement underscores Abdoka’s longstanding commitment to confronting religious persecution and mobilizing global institutions to act decisively when Christian communities come under attack.

Abdoka’s statement highlights the urgent need for international protection and accountability to prevent further tragedies and ensure that attacks on Christians are met with decisive global action.