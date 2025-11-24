Mazloum Abdi: Direct Talks with Ocalan Needed for Peace; SDF Commander Open to Türkiye Visit

SDF Commander Mazloum Abdi calls for direct talks with Abdullah Öcalan to aid peace, stating visits to Imrali would benefit Türkiye and stabilize Syria.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – In a wide-ranging and significant interview with the Istanbul-based Mezopotamya Agency (MA), Mazloum Abdi, the General Commander of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), has called for direct engagement with imprisoned Kurdish leader Abdullah Öcalan to advance the peace process in the region. Speaking from Hasakah, Abdi articulated a vision where visits to Imrali prison would not only contribute to stability in Syria but would also be fundamentally beneficial to Türkiye’s national interests.

The SDF commander emphasized that Ankara "should not be afraid" of such interactions, framing them as essential steps toward resolving longstanding conflicts and securing a peaceful future for both nations.

Abdi’s comments come at a critical juncture for the region, where political uncertainty in Syria persists more than a decade after the civil war began. Despite the formation of a Transitional Government following the collapse of the Assad regime, the rights of different ethnic and religious groups remain in flux.

The integration of the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria (AANES) into a new national system is a central topic of debate. Abdi explicitly linked the situation in Syria to the renewed "Peace and Democratic Society Process" in Türkiye, stating that the resolution of the Kurdish issue in Türkiye has a direct and profound impact on North and East Syria.

"After the process began, tensions in the region eased," Abdi noted, highlighting the interconnectedness of Kurdish politics across borders.

In the second part of his interview with MA, Abdi confirmed the existence of open channels between the AANES and Türkiye, though he clarified that no formal agreement has yet been reached.

"There is an exchange of views regarding Syria. This is a good thing," Abdi said, expressing a desire to elevate these talks to a formal level. He acknowledged Türkiye's security concerns but countered that the AANES also has deep grievances, particularly regarding the occupation of Afrin and Serêkaniyê and the displacement of their populations.

"We want to resolve these issues with Türkiye," Abdi stated, urging for a dialogue that moves beyond mutual suspicion to achieve tangible results.

When pressed on Türkiye’s perception of the SDF as a threat, Abdi firmly rejected the premise.

"We are the ones under attack. We are the ones whose land has been occupied," he argued. He dismissed the notion that the existence of a Kurdish military force or its potential integration into the Syrian state poses a danger to Ankara.

On the contrary, Abdi posited that resolving these issues within a Syrian framework—including the integration of tens of thousands of soldiers and the management of oil resources—would bring stability to Türkiye. "For this reason, we want them to support this process, not oppose it," he added.

A pivotal moment in the interview occurred when Abdi discussed his contact with Abdullah Öcalan.

He revealed that views were exchanged with Imrali through letters, a method he described as appropriate given the circumstances. Abdi stressed that certain critical issues, specifically the presence of "northern fighters" and PKK members, can only be resolved by Öcalan himself.

"The solution is linked to Imrali's call," Abdi asserted. "Therefore, discussions should take place between Rojava [Western Kurdistan] and Imrali regarding the resolution of certain issues." He argued that conducting these discussions effectively would positively contribute to both the peace process in Türkiye and the stability of North and East Syria.

Abdi also confirmed reports that Öcalan had expressed a desire for Western Kurdistan officials to visit Imrali.

"We also need this," Abdi said, stating that such a visit would be in Türkiye's interest. Addressing rumors of a potential visit to Türkiye by SDF leadership, Abdi remained open to the possibility. "There is no problem for us," he said. "Since this situation will contribute positively to the solution, why shouldn't we go?"

Beyond the peace process, Abdi addressed the persistent threat of ISIS (DAESH).

He warned that the danger has not diminished, citing a recent attack that martyred 15 SDF fighters and ongoing attempts by ISIS members to escape prisons. He noted that the group has found a foothold following the fall of the regime in Syria, acquiring weapons and exploiting security vacuums.

The situation in the Al-Hol camp remains a significant concern, with Abdi calling for continued international attention and funding to manage the thousands of ISIS family members residing there.

Regarding the future governance of Syria, Abdi clarified the AANES's stance, advocating for a decentralized system rather than separation.

"We want a decentralized Syria," he explained, where local populations—including those in Deir ez-Zor and Raqqa—can elect their own military, administrative, and security representatives.

"This is not fragmentation. It does not weaken Syria; on the contrary, it strengthens it," he argued, emphasizing that this model respects the sacrifices made by all peoples in the region.

Reflecting on the Western Kurdistan Revolution, Abdi identified the Battle of Kobanê as the most impactful moment, describing it as a turning point where Kurds from all four parts of Kurdistan united with international forces to halt the advance of ISIS.

"If DAESH had succeeded in Kobanê, it would have succeeded throughout Syria," he reflected. Looking back, he admitted that establishing a joint military force earlier could have altered the course of events in Syria significantly.

Abdi concluded the interview with a direct message to the Turkish people, urging them to support the peace process developing from Imrali.

"The strengthening of North and East Syria and the SDF and their joining the Syrian army will bring peace to Türkiye," he stated. "On this basis, let us advance relations together on a new foundation, in a strong and equal manner."