Zelensky Moves to Mend Fences, Thanks Trump After Angry Post

Zelensky thanks Trump amid US criticism as Geneva talks revise the 28-point peace plan. Erdogan seeks Putin discussion; EU, Germany, Finland, and Italy push for sovereignty safeguards. Deadline set for November 27, but consensus remains elusive.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky publicly thanked US President Donald Trump “personally” for his support, hours after the American leader criticised Kyiv for allegedly showing “zero gratitude” for Washington’s efforts to broker an end to the four-year conflict with Russia.

In a post on X, Zelensky wrote: “Ukraine is grateful to the United States, to every American heart, and personally to President Trump for the assistance that—starting with the Javelins—has been saving Ukrainian lives.” The statement came amid high-stakes discussions in Geneva, where US and Ukrainian negotiators were revising a 28-point draft plan for peace. Rustem Umerov, Ukraine’s security council secretary and chief negotiator, said the latest version “already reflects most of Ukraine’s key priorities,” though it remained in final stages of approval.

Trump’s blueprint, initially incorporating several of Moscow’s hardline demands, calls for Ukraine to cede territory, reduce its military, and commit to never joining NATO, while offering vague security guarantees and the use of frozen Russian assets for reconstruction. The US president has set November 27—Thanksgiving in the United States—as the deadline for Kyiv to approve the plan, though he indicated possible flexibility.

The US leader’s stance on Ukraine has fluctuated since his second term began, moving from promising to end the war in “24 hours” and expressing admiration for Russian President Vladimir Putin, to imposing major sanctions on Moscow and supporting Ukraine’s reclamation of occupied territory.

Amid the ongoing negotiations, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced on November 23, 2025, that he would speak with Putin by phone on Monday to “do our utmost to pave the way for peace.” Erdogan reaffirmed Turkey’s commitment to mediating the conflict, highlighting the human toll: “Many people have died. I will discuss with [Putin] measures we can take to stop the killing. After these discussions, I expect to have the opportunity to share results with our European partners, President Trump, and other friends.”

Erdogan also intends to revisit the Black Sea grain corridor agreement, originally mediated by Turkey and the UN in 2022, to ensure safe passage of Ukrainian exports. “The corridor initiative aimed to pave the way for peace. Although it succeeded to some extent, it did not continue. I will discuss this again with Mr. Putin tomorrow,” he said.

Earlier, on November 19, Erdogan hosted Zelensky in Ankara, encouraging both parties to return to the negotiation table in Istanbul, where three rounds of talks had been held earlier in the year. Despite Zelensky’s efforts to revive US participation, the meeting yielded no substantial breakthroughs, particularly after Trump’s envoy, Steve Whitkoff, did not attend.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen emphasised the EU’s centrality in the peace process, stating: “Any credible and sustainable peace plan should first and foremost stop the killing and end the war, while not sowing the seeds for a future conflict… Ukraine must have the freedom and sovereign right to choose its own destiny. They have chosen a European destiny.” Von der Leyen added that the plan should consider reconstruction and eventual integration into the EU’s single market and membership framework.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz expressed scepticism about reaching agreement on Trump’s 28-point plan by the Thursday deadline. “I remain… not yet convinced that the solutions desired by President Trump will be achieved in the course of the next few days,” Merz said from the G20 summit in Johannesburg, underscoring ongoing divergences over security guarantees and the plan’s provisions.

Meanwhile, Finnish President Alexander Stubb and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni engaged in direct talks with Trump regarding the proposal, reflecting the transatlantic coordination surrounding the plan. Stubb emphasised the importance of Ukraine’s sovereignty and the need for any plan to secure genuine guarantees without infringing on the country’s freedom to choose alliances.

Negotiators from Ukraine, Europe, and Canada continued discussions in Geneva to make the US draft plan “a viable document,” while Merz cautioned that finding consensus on all 28 points would be challenging. “If all 28 points are too much… at least I would like to try to find one point on which agreement can be reached,” he said, highlighting the complexity and urgency of the process.

As Zelensky publicly sought to mend relations with Trump, diplomatic efforts intensified across Europe and Turkey, reflecting a delicate balance between US-led initiatives, Moscow’s influence, and the EU’s insistence on safeguarding Ukraine’s sovereignty. With the Geneva talks ongoing and the November 27 deadline looming, the outcome remains uncertain, underlining the high stakes in ending the war.