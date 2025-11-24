Kurdistan Region President Welcomes New UAE Consul General, Discusses Strengthening Bilateral Ties

President Barzani congratulated al-Shihi on his new post and wished him success, expressing the full support of the Kurdistan Region institutions in facilitating his mission.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani on Monday received Ahmed Hassan Ahmed Suleiman al-Shihi, the newly appointed Consul General of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in Erbil, affirming the Region’s commitment to further enhancing relations with the Gulf nation, according to a statement from the Kurdistan Region Presidency.

President Barzani congratulated al-Shihi on his new post and wished him success, expressing the full support of the Kurdistan Region institutions in facilitating his mission.

Both sides highlighted the strong and friendly relations between the Kurdistan Region and the UAE, stressing their shared commitment to expanding cooperation across multiple sectors. The discussions placed particular emphasis on creating job opportunities and attracting greater Emirati investment in various markets in the Kurdistan Region.

The meeting also covered the broader political situation in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, with the two officials exchanging views on the upcoming parliamentary elections and other key developments.

The UAE is one of the Kurdistan Region's largest trading partners, with over 120 Emirati companies operating there, including 15 large ones. Total direct investment from the UAE exceeds $3.3 billion, with an additional $420 million in joint ventures. This investment has created over 150,000 jobs in the past four years.

The UAE was among the first Gulf states to establish a strong presence in the Kurdistan Region, opening a consulate in Erbil in 2012, which became a focal point for deepening bilateral ties.