Kurdistan Region Restores Full Electricity Supply after Khor Mor Attack

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) announced on Sunday that national electricity supply has returned to normal, including the full restoration of the 24-hour power service provided under the Runaki program.

Ardalan Doski, Director General of the KRG Ministry of Electricity’s Diwan, told Kurdistan24 that gas deliveries to power stations have resumed and overall power generation has stabilized.

“Gas supply to the power plants is ongoing, and the electricity situation has normalized,” Doski confirmed.

A day earlier, a source told Kurdistan24 that gas flows from the Khor Mor gas field were being gradually reintroduced into the main supply pipelines. “Step by step, gas from the Khor Mor gas field is being routed back to the gas pipelines leading to the power plants,” the source said, adding that the process of restoring megawatts and reintegrating stations into the national grid would continue in phases.

The Khor Mor gas field was struck at around 11:30 p.m. on Nov. 26. A joint statement from the KRG Ministries of Natural Resources and Electricity reported the site was hit by a drone, while field operator Dana Gas said the attack involved a missile. Both sides confirmed there were no casualties.

The strike triggered an estimated 80 percent drop in electricity production across the Kurdistan Region, underscoring the field’s pivotal role in powering homes, industry, and essential services.

Khor Mor, operated by UAE-based Dana Gas, has faced repeated drone assaults in recent months, drawing strong condemnations from both domestic authorities and international partners. The latest attack has renewed calls for enhanced protective measures and accountability for those responsible.

With gas flow now restored and power output stabilizing, the KRG says it is working to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply and safeguard the region’s critical energy infrastructure.