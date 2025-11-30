Sunni Parties Nominate Four Candidates for Iraqi Parliament Speakership

The candidates are Muthanna al-Samarrai, Ziad al-Janabi, Saleem al-Isawi, and former Speaker Mohammed al-Halbousi.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Sunni political parties have nominated four candidates for the speakership of Iraq’s sixth parliamentary session, a senior source from the newly formed National Political Council told Kurdistan24.

The candidates are Muthanna al-Samarrai, Ziad al-Janabi, Saleem al-Isawi, and former Speaker Mohammed al-Halbousi. According to the source, Sunni leaders have agreed that whichever party assumes the speakership will not simultaneously hold any ministerial positions in the incoming federal cabinet. A final decision on the preferred candidate is expected after further internal consultations.

Sunni parties are seeking control of the ministries of defense, trade, culture, tourism and antiquities, industry and minerals, higher education, and finance. Negotiations with Shiite political blocs are ongoing, though no agreement has yet been reached.

The nominations come shortly after Sunni political forces announced the establishment of a unified National Political Council on Nov. 23, following an expanded meeting in Baghdad. The gathering, held at the invitation of Sovereignty Alliance leader Khamis al-Khanjar, brought together senior representatives from the Taqadum Party, the Azem Alliance, the Sovereignty Alliance, the National Hasm Alliance, and al-Jamahir al-Wataniya.

The council aims to coordinate Sunni positions in government formation talks and strengthen political cohesion among Sunni parties in the post-election landscape.

Polling for the sixth session of the Council of Representatives took place on November 11, with voting open from 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. across all Iraqi provinces, including the Kurdistan Region.

According to the Iraqi Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC), voter turnout has surpassed 55 percent — an increase compared to recent electoral cycles. The commission said the figure is based on data from most polling centers and reflects the participation of more than 12 million voters out of over 21 million eligible Iraqis.

This year’s election featured a crowded field of political contenders: 38 political parties, 31 coalitions, and 75 individual lists. In total, 7,768 candidates—5,520 men and 2,248 women—competed for seats in the 329-member parliament.

The vote was held under a revised electoral framework, introduced in response to demands that emerged from the nationwide protests of 2019–2021. The system replaced proportional representation with a single non-transferable vote mechanism, dividing the country into 83 multi-member constituencies.