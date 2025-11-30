Iran Shuts Schools in Five Provinces as Air Pollution Crisis Deepens

According to the Tasnim News Agency, schools in Alborz, Tehran, Semnan, Hamadan, and Gilan will be suspended starting tomorrow amid a new wave of heavy pollution and the spread of seasonal epidemics across several regions.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – The Iranian government announced the closure of schools in five provinces on Monday due to hazardous air pollution levels, as authorities struggle to contain a worsening environmental and public health crisis.

According to the Tasnim News Agency, schools in Alborz, Tehran, Semnan, Hamadan, and Gilan will be suspended starting tomorrow amid a new wave of heavy pollution and the spread of seasonal epidemics across several regions. Officials said the persistent smog has severely disrupted education, forcing frequent suspensions of in-person classes and posing health risks to students and teachers.

While the decision covers most of Tehran province, authorities clarified that it does not apply to the cities of Mallard, Robat Karim, Damavand, Firuzkuh, and Pardis, where pollution levels have been deemed comparatively lower.

The latest update from the World Air Quality Index ranks Tehran as the 12th most polluted city in the world, with its air quality classified as “red,” indicating unhealthy conditions for the general population. The capital has faced repeated pollution alerts for weeks, driven by stagnant weather patterns, increased fuel consumption, and industrial emissions.

Air pollution has long been one of Iran’s most persistent environmental challenges, particularly during the colder months when temperature inversions trap smog over major urban centers. Tehran, a city of more than 13 million people in its greater metropolitan area, routinely experiences pollution levels far above global health standards.

Authorities previously blamed aging vehicle fleets, low-quality fuel, heavy traffic, and expanding industrial activities as the primary contributors to the crisis. In recent years, the government has frequently resorted to short-term emergency measures — including school closures, traffic restrictions, and the shutdown of public offices — yet long-term solutions have been slow to materialize.

Public frustration has grown as pollution-related illnesses rise, especially among children, the elderly, and those with respiratory conditions. Environmental experts warn that without comprehensive reforms in transportation, energy production, and industrial regulation, pollution-related disruptions — such as Monday’s school closures — will continue to be a recurring feature of life in Iran’s major cities.