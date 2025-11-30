Iraq Watchdog Warns of “Catastrophic” Pollution as Baghdad Air Quality Plunges

Baghdad faces "catastrophic" pollution with AQI hitting 380, caused by waste burning at Rashid Camp, sparking health warnings and government action.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – The air over Baghdad has turned toxic, prompting an urgent distress call from environmental monitors as the Iraqi capital suffocates under a blanket of hazardous smog that has turned the skyline gray. On Sunday, the Green Iraq Observatory issued a dire warning regarding a dangerous and rapid escalation in pollution levels, formally announcing that the trapping of smoke within the city’s atmosphere has created an imminent and serious threat to public health.

The situation has deteriorated to such an extent that residents across the metropolis are reporting a pervasive, unpleasant smell of sulfur and a frightening sensation of suffocation, marking the onset of a severe public health crisis in the heart of the country.

According to the comprehensive statement released by the Observatory, recent atmospheric tests have yielded alarming results, revealing that the air currently circulating through Baghdad is saturated with dangerous chemical compounds. The scientific analysis identified critically high concentrations of nitrogen dioxide (NO2) and sulfur dioxide (SO2).

The Observatory highlighted that the presence of these specific substances is a grave concern; in addition to being the primary catalysts for the formation of acid rain, they pose direct and aggressive risks to human physiology.

Exposure to this toxic cocktail is currently causing widespread eye irritation and severe breathing difficulties among the population, with the Observatory warning of far more dangerous long-term consequences, including heart diseases and permanent lung damage.

The severity of the crisis is starkly illustrated by the data collected, which environmental experts have described without hyperbole as "catastrophic." In a shocking spike recorded during the night, the Air Quality Index (AQI) surged to hit 380 points, a level considered hazardous for all demographics, where emergency conditions prevail.

Furthermore, the average concentration of fine particulate matter, known as PM2.5—tiny particles capable of penetrating deep into the lungs and entering the bloodstream—reached 40.5 micrograms per cubic meter.

To put this figure into a harrowing perspective, the Observatory noted that this concentration is eight times higher than the acceptable global standard, underscoring the extreme toxicity of the air currently being inhaled by millions of Baghdadis.

This environmental emergency is not a natural phenomenon but has been attributed to a combination of systemic failures, specifically the widespread and unregulated burning of waste coupled with a critical and chronic lack of green spaces within the urban sprawl.

These factors have coalesced to degrade the capital's environment to such a degree that, in recent days, Baghdad has ignominiously ranked as one of the most polluted cities in the world.

The Observatory has also issued a cautionary note regarding the potential spread of this crisis, warning that unless wind patterns shift to disperse the stagnant air, this heavy pollution could be transferred to the provinces adjacent to Baghdad, thereby widening the geographical scope of the health threat.

The crisis has forced a visible reaction at the government level, particularly after distressing scenes emerged showing the skyline of Baghdad completely obscured by a thick, oppressive layer of gray smoke. In a direct response to identify and mitigate the sources of the smog, the Baghdad Operations Command has issued an immediate order to close the gates of "Rashid Camp."

This specific area has been identified by authorities as a focal point for the widespread burning operations that are contributing significantly to the haze. The closure is seen as an urgent effort to halt the emissions from this site, which is considered a main source of the pollution currently choking the city and fueling the environmental catastrophe.