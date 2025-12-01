U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Arrives in Baghdad Ahead of Historic Consulate Inauguration in Erbil

U.S. Deputy Secretary Michael Rigas arrived in Baghdad on Monday and will proceed to Erbil to inaugurate the world's largest U.S. consulate compound.

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – United States Deputy Secretary of State for Management and Resources Michael Rigas arrived in Baghdad on Monday, marking a pivotal stage in a high-level regional tour that underscores Washington’s deepening commitment to Iraq and the Kurdistan Region.

Rigas touched down in the Iraqi capital on Monday, where he is scheduled to hold high-level meetings with senior Iraqi government officials.

The U.S. Embassy in Baghdad also announced the arrival of the Deputy Secretary of State Rigas in a statement posted on X, underscoring Washington’s continued diplomatic engagement with Iraq.

“Welcome to Iraq @DepSecStateMR! This visit strengthens U.S.–Iraq ties through engagement with leaders and communities to advance shared goals of sovereignty and prosperity,” the embassy wrote.

Welcome to Iraq @DepSecStateMR! This visit strengthens U.S.–Iraq ties through engagement with leaders and communities to advance shared goals of sovereignty and prosperity.

His arrival in Baghdad serves as a precursor to a highly anticipated visit to Erbil, where the Deputy Secretary is set to oversee a landmark event in United States-Kurdistan relations.

According to previous announcements by the State Department, a centerpiece of Rigas’s mission in the Kurdistan Region is the inauguration of the new U.S. Consulate General in Erbil.

The inauguration represents a significant milestone for U.S. diplomatic presence in the Middle East. Constructed on a 50-acre property, the new compound is the largest U.S. consulate in the world.

Its completion follows a period of anticipation, having navigated delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, security concerns, and adjustments to the project scope.

The opening of this facility is widely viewed as a concrete symbol of Washington's long-term strategic commitment to the Kurdistan Region and its stability.

Rigas’s presence in Iraq is part of a broader regional tour spanning from November 27 to December 5, which also includes stops in Istanbul and Jerusalem.

The diplomatic mission is designed to promote stability, security, religious freedom, and economic prosperity across the Middle East during a time of heightened regional political dynamics.

Before arriving in Iraq, the Deputy Secretary led a U.S. delegation in Türkiye to attend the 1700th anniversary of the First Council of Nicaea and met with Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I.

Following his engagements in Baghdad and the historic inauguration in Erbil, Rigas will conclude his trip in Jerusalem to reaffirm the relationship between Washington and Israel.

Throughout the tour, his focus remains on enhancing diplomatic operations and ensuring the effective implementation of U.S. foreign assistance to support American strategic goals in these partner nations.