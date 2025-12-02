Dana Gas Refutes Claims of Iraqi PM Requesting Production Halt at Khor Mor

Dana Gas denies reports that Iraqi PM al-Sudani ordered a halt to Khor Mor gas production, instead praising his support for resuming operations and security.

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – In a significant development aimed at dispelling rumors that threatened to deepen the political rift between Erbil and Baghdad, the Emirati energy giant Dana Gas has categorically denied reports alleging that Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' al-Sudani requested the suspension of gas production at the Khor Mor field following a recent drone attack.

The company issued a formal statement on Tuesday, December 2, 2025, refuting claims published by the Al-Monitor website, which had suggested that the Prime Minister ordered operations to cease pending a federal investigation. Instead, Dana Gas characterized al-Sudani’s stance as supportive, emphasizing his clear desire for the immediate resumption of energy flows vital to the region's stability.

The controversy centers on the aftermath of a security breach that occurred late Wednesday night on November 26, when a hostile drone targeted the Khor Mor gas facility in the Chamchamal district of Sulaimani province.

While the strike resulted in no human casualties, it caused significant material damage, leading to an immediate 80 percent reduction in the Kurdistan Region's public electricity production.

In the tense days following the attack, reports circulated suggesting a breakdown in coordination between the federal government and the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), fueled by allegations that Baghdad was leveraging the crisis to exert control over the autonomous region’s energy sector.

Addressing these allegations directly, the Dana Gas statement declared, "What was stated in the 'Al-Monitor' report is not true in any way."

The company offered a starkly different narrative of events, asserting that Prime Minister al-Sudani has been a proactive partner in the recovery efforts.

"On the contrary, Mohammed Shia' al-Sudani, the Prime Minister of Iraq, has clearly stressed his desire for the resumption of gas production at the Khor Mor field in the nearest future," the statement read.

This clarification aims to neutralize the narrative of federal obstructionism that had begun to take root in political discourse.

Dana Gas went further in its public appreciation of the federal government's role, extending gratitude to the Prime Minister and his administrative team.

The company highlighted the speed and seriousness of the response from Baghdad, noting, "We are grateful to the Prime Minister and all the staff of his office for their quick response and their support on security issues, as well as for the immediate visit of senior officials of the federal government to the Khor Mor field."

This refers to the high-level delegation, including Interior Minister Abdul-Amir al-Shammari, that visited the site shortly after the incident to assess the damage and coordinate security measures.

The statement also touched upon the investigative process, a point of contention in recent days. Dana Gas expressed confidence in the federal government’s commitment to transparency and accountability.

The company indicated they are grateful for the government's pledge "to issue a special investigation report on the attack and to follow up on all the issues mentioned in it as soon as possible."

This aligns with demands from Kurdish officials and international partners for a thorough inquiry that identifies and punishes the perpetrators behind the strike.

The clarification from Dana Gas stands in stark contrast to the sentiments expressed in the Al-Monitor report, which quoted an anonymous senior official from the Kurdistan Region expressing shock at what was perceived as al-Sudani’s "indifference" and "audacity."

The official had alleged that the Prime Minister requested the suspension of gas production, a move they claimed would have left the Kurdistan Region in darkness and constituted a form of economic strangulation. "Imagine what our situation would have been if he had achieved his goal? He wanted to leave the Kurdistan Region in darkness," the source told Al-Monitor.

The divergent narratives highlight the intense political sensitivity surrounding energy infrastructure in Iraq, where technical issues often become proxies for broader constitutional and budgetary disputes.

The backdrop to this dispute is a fragile energy landscape.

The Khor Mor field is a critical lifeline for the Kurdistan Region, supplying the gas necessary to power electricity generation stations. The disruption caused by the drone attack led to severe power shortages, affecting millions of residents and halting economic activity.

Three days after the incident, the Ministry of Electricity of the Kurdistan Regional Government announced the normalization of gas production at the field, enabling the return of 24-hour electricity to its normal state. However, the anxiety over security remains palpable.

Despite the technical recovery and the diplomatic assurances from Dana Gas regarding the Prime Minister’s support, a key issue remains unresolved: accountability. To date, the federal government has not publicly revealed the identity of the perpetrators responsible for the attack.

This silence continues to concern officials in the Kurdistan Region, who view the repeated targeting of Khor Mor—this being the eleventh such incident in recent years—as a systematic campaign by armed groups operating outside the law to undermine the region's stability and deter foreign investment.

The situation is further complicated by the broader political context in Baghdad, where government formation negotiations are ongoing following the November parliamentary elections.

The support of Kurdish parties, particularly the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), is seen as essential for any candidate seeking the premiership. The initial reports of friction over Khor Mor threatened to derail these talks, with Kurdish leaders demanding security guarantees and respect for the region's energy autonomy.

By issuing this clarification, Dana Gas appears to be attempting to de-escalate tensions and refocus attention on the operational and security needs of the energy sector. The company’s endorsement of the federal response suggests a level of cooperation on the ground that may not be fully reflected in the heated political rhetoric.

As the investigation continues, the focus will likely shift to the findings of the federal committee and whether Baghdad can deliver on its promise to hold the attackers accountable, a step that is crucial for restoring confidence among investors and the public alike.

For now, the gas is flowing, and the lights are on. However, the episode serves as a stark reminder of the vulnerability of Iraq's energy infrastructure to both physical attacks and political maneuvering.

The ability of the federal government and the KRG to navigate these challenges cooperatively, as suggested by Dana Gas's statement, will be a litmus test for the stability of the next Iraqi administration.