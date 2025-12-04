KRG Security Council Identifies Suspects Behind Unrest in Lajan Village

53 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Security Council on Thursday announced that it has identified individuals responsible for the recent unrest in Lajan village, located in Erbil’s Khabat district.

In a statement, the Council released a recorded confession from one of the accused, who admitted to involvement in the unrest. The disclosure comes as part of the Council’s ongoing efforts to maintain security and ensure stability across the region.

According to the Security Council, security agencies have determined that a combination of internal and external actors planned a series of attacks—most notably on the Khor Mor gas field—aimed at disrupting electricity supply, followed by assaults on oil refineries and power plants.

Investigations revealed that another dimension of the conspiracy involved psychological and media warfare. The plan included inciting demonstrations and violence through the media platforms of an opposition party and foreign outlets, while militias were to launch attacks on the Kurdistan Region from within these protests.

The Security Council stated that it had prior knowledge of the plot’s details and succeeded in thwarting it in time. Several individuals involved in the planned disruption, who had received instructions from foreign parties and militias, were arrested during the operation and confessed to their intention to destabilize the region.

The significance of foiling the plot coincides with recent warnings from the United States and its allies regarding the movements of hostile elements in the area.

The Khor Mor gas field, the primary source of gas for electricity generation, was previously targeted by drones and missiles. However, this is the first instance of such an extensive plot combining direct attacks on critical infrastructure with attempts to incite unrest in the streets.