PM Barzani, UAE Deputy PM Discuss Strengthening Bilateral Ties in Abu Dhabi

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani met with UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Saif bin Zayed al-Nahyan in Abu Dhabi on Thursday as part of his official visit to the United Arab Emirates.

During the meeting, both sides underscored the importance of strengthening the longstanding friendship between the Kurdistan Region and the UAE. They emphasized expanding cooperation and coordination across a range of sectors.

The discussions also covered the latest political and security developments in Iraq and the broader region, with both officials exchanging views on current challenges and opportunities.

Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Barzani arrived in Abu Dhabi on Thursday for an official visit aimed at strengthening ties with the United Arab Emirates.

Prime Minister Masrour Barzani was welcomed by Saeed Bin Mubarak al-Hajeri, Minister of State at the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The UAE is one of the Kurdistan Region's largest trading partners, with over 120 Emirati companies operating there, including 15 large ones. Total direct investment from the UAE exceeds $3.3 billion, with an additional $420 million in joint ventures. This investment has created over 150,000 jobs in the past four years.

The UAE was among the first Gulf states to establish a strong presence in the Kurdistan Region, opening a consulate in Erbil in 2012, which has since become a focal point for deepening bilateral ties.