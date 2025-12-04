Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani Arrives in Abu Dhabi for Official Visit

Prime Minister Masrour Barzani was welcomed by Saeed Bin Mubarak al-Hajeri, Minister of State at the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

3 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani arrived in Abu Dhabi on Thursday for an official visit aimed at strengthening ties with the United Arab Emirates.

Prime Minister Masrour Barzani was welcomed by Saeed Bin Mubarak al-Hajeri, Minister of State at the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

According to the KRG, Prime Minister Barzani is scheduled to meet with senior UAE officials to discuss enhancing bilateral relations, boosting cooperation across various sectors, and addressing recent political and security developments in Iraq and the wider region.

The visit underscores the ongoing commitment of both sides to deepening their partnership and exploring new avenues of collaboration.

The UAE is one of the Kurdistan Region's largest trading partners, with over 120 Emirati companies operating there, including 15 large ones. Total direct investment from the UAE exceeds $3.3 billion, with an additional $420 million in joint ventures. This investment has created over 150,000 jobs in the past four years.

The UAE was among the first Gulf states to establish a strong presence in the Kurdistan Region, opening a consulate in Erbil in 2012, which has since become a focal point for deepening bilateral ties.