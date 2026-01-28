Court in Erbil Considers Lawsuit Seeking Ban on Al Jazeera and Al Hadath

A team of 15 lawyers in Erbil filed a lawsuit seeking to close Al Jazeera and Al Hadath bureaus, alleging the channels broadcast anti-Kurdish misinformation and supported ethnic cleansing in Rojava.

3 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - A group of legal consultants in Erbil has filed a formal lawsuit with the Kurdistan Region’s Presidency of the Public Prosecution, demanding the immediate closure and suspension of the local bureaus of Al Jazeera and Al Hadath.

The legal action, submitted on Wednesday, alleges that the two prominent Arabic-language news networks have orchestrated a racist media campaign characterized by misinformation and chauvinistic rhetoric directed at the Kurdish people and the autonomous administration in Western Kurdistan, also known as Rojava.

Aso Hashim, a consultant lawyer leading a team of approximately 15 attorneys, told Kurdistan24 on Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2026, that the complaint was submitted to the Presidency of the Public Prosecution at the Erbil Court. The lawsuit specifically targets the editorial policies and broadcasting content of the Qatar-based Al Jazeera and the Saudi-owned Al Hadath.

According to Hashim, the legal team is seeking the termination of all activities conducted by these channels within the Kurdistan Region, with a primary focus on their operations in the Erbil Governorate.

The legal challenge arrives amidst intensified hostilities between the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and the Syrian Arab Army.

The plaintiffs assert that since the onset of this conflict, Arabic media outlets—and specifically Al Jazeera and Al Hadath—have utilized their platforms to broadcast messages that the legal team characterizes as hostile to the Kurdish nation and its recognized rights.

The complaint alleges that the programming on these channels has disseminated chauvinistic rhetoric and provided support for campaigns advocating for the ethnic cleansing of Kurds in the region.

"Due to anti-Kurdish sentiment, misinformation, and chauvinistic rhetoric by both Al Jazeera and Al Hadath, we have filed a legal complaint," Hashim said.

He further indicated that the request has been formally accepted by the court and that a judicial decision regarding the probable closure of the bureaus and suspension of their activities is expected in the coming days.

The legal proceedings in Erbil coincide with an extensive public campaign within the Kurdistan Region and among the global Kurdish diaspora.

Observers note that many individuals have mobilized to demand that these Arabic-language channels no longer be permitted to operate within the Kurdistan Region, citing a perceived systemic bias against Kurdish political and humanitarian interests.

The move in Erbil to restrict these broadcasters occurs against a backdrop of similar state-level actions elsewhere in the Middle East.

In Israel, Al Jazeera’s broadcasts and operations have been banned since May 2024 after the government shut down the network’s offices and blocked its signal under a national security law passed by the Knesset.

That ban has been renewed repeatedly, including a 90‑day extension announced this month by Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi, which continues to bar the channel from broadcasting, blocks its online platforms, and keeps its offices closed amid what authorities describe as ongoing security concerns.

Israeli officials have argued the restrictions are necessary to counter broadcasts they deem harmful to state security.

The Palestinian Authority imposed a temporary suspension on Al Jazeera’s operations from January to May 2025, accusing the channel of incitement and biased coverage. The ban was lifted after several months following political intervention, allowing the network to resume broadcasting in areas under PA control.

In the Democratic Republic of the Congo, authorities banned Al Jazeera in 2025 after the channel aired an interview with an M23 rebel leader, arguing that the coverage endangered national security and public order. The ban remains in effect.

India briefly banned Al Jazeera in April 2015 for five days after the channel broadcast maps showing disputed borders, with the government citing concerns over sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The lawsuit filed in Erbil emphasizes that the media’s role in conflict zones must be scrutinized when it overlaps with political agendas that threaten the safety of specific ethnic groups.

The plaintiffs argue that the rhetoric employed by Al Jazeera and Al Hadath regarding the SDF-Syrian Arab Army tensions is not merely a matter of editorial perspective but constitutes a direct contribution to regional instability.

As the Erbil court prepares to reach its decision, the case has become a focal point for discussions regarding the limits of press freedom and the responsibilities of international broadcasters operating within the Kurdistan Region.

Hashim expressed confidence that the judicial process would address the concerns of the legal team and the broader public.

The potential closure of the bureaus of Al Jazeera and Al Hadath would represent a significant shift in the media landscape of the Erbil Governorate, reflecting the heightened sensitivity of the Kurdish administration to the narrative being exported by regional Arabic networks.