Syrian President al-Sharaa Meets Putin in Moscow as Damascus Pushes for Unity and Post-Assad Reset

“We are monitoring al-Sharaa’s efforts to reunite Syria and support the Syrian government’s endeavors to restore its territorial integrity,” Putin said during the meeting.

32 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa met Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Wednesday, holding high-level talks focused on Syria’s territorial unity and the future of bilateral relations amid shifting regional and military dynamics.

“We are monitoring al-Sharaa’s efforts to reunite Syria and support the Syrian government’s endeavors to restore its territorial integrity,” Putin said during the meeting, reaffirming Moscow’s position on Syria’s sovereignty.

Al-Sharaa welcomed Russia’s stance, stating that Syria has “overcome many obstacles” and stressing that continued Russian support for the country’s unity remains important during the current transitional phase.

The meeting marked the second face-to-face encounter between the two leaders, following their first talks in October 2025, and comes at a critical moment for both governments.

Al-Sharaa arrived in Moscow earlier on Wednesday for his first official visit since assuming power in late 2024, following the collapse of the Bashar al-Assad government.

The summit coincides with Russia’s gradual military withdrawal from northern Syria and the repositioning of its forces toward coastal strongholds, including the Hmeimim airbase and the Tartus naval facility—Moscow’s only official military installations outside the former Soviet Union.

Syrian officials said al-Sharaa also plans to press Moscow on the extradition of former president Bashar al-Assad and other senior officials to face prosecution over alleged war crimes, underscoring Damascus’ emphasis on transitional justice as it seeks to stabilize the country after years of conflict.