Saudi Petrochemical Site Hit, Regional Tensions Escalate After Strikes on Iran

Industrial hub in Jubail targeted as missile interceptions, infrastructure disruptions, and cross-border strikes deepen Gulf instability

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Overnight attacks targeting Jubail struck a major petrochemical complex in one of the world’s largest industrial zones, as regional tensions surged following coordinated strikes on Iranian facilities and heightened military activity across the Gulf.

A witness, speaking anonymously to AFP, said a fire broke out at facilities operated by Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC) after a series of loud explosions. Workers in the affected areas were subsequently evacuated from nearby residential quarters.

The company did not immediately respond to AFP requests for comment.

Jubail, located in eastern Saudi Arabia, is a critical industrial hub producing steel, petrochemicals, fuels, lubricants, and fertilizers, making it a strategic node in global energy and manufacturing supply chains.

The attack came hours after Israel Katz announced that Israel had carried out a “powerful strike” on Iran’s largest petrochemical facility in Asaluyeh. Iranian media reported multiple explosions at the site, underscoring the intensifying tit-for-tat dynamic between regional adversaries.

Saudi air defense systems reportedly intercepted seven ballistic missiles targeting the kingdom’s eastern region, according to a defense ministry spokesperson.

Authorities said debris from the intercepted projectiles fell near power facilities, with damage assessments ongoing.

As a precautionary measure, authorities suspended traffic on the King Fahd Causeway, a 25-kilometer bridge linking Saudi Arabia to Bahrain, following heightened security alerts. The crossing was later reopened.

"The movement of vehicles across King Fahd Bridge has been suspended as a precautionary measure," said the General Authority for King Fahd Causeway in a post online.

Meanwhile, Iranian media reported that US-Israeli strikes early Tuesday destroyed the Rafi-Nia Synagogue in Tehran, describing it as a significant religious site for the Jewish community in northeastern Iran. The extent of the damage and casualties, if any, remains unclear.

Judaism is among the officially recognized minority religions in Iran, alongside Christianity and Zoroastrianism, with a small but longstanding Jewish community still residing in the country despite large-scale emigration following the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

The latest developments come amid a broader escalation that began after U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran in late February, prompting Tehran to launch sustained retaliatory attacks across the Gulf.

Riyadh has repeatedly accused Iran of targeting its energy infrastructure, raising concerns about the security of critical supply routes and the risk of a wider regional conflict.