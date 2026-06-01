Trump Says Israel, Hezbollah Agree to De-escalate After Separate Calls

"There will be no Troops going to Beirut, and any Troops that are on their way, have already been turned back," Trump wrote.

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — U.S. President Donald Trump said Monday that he had helped broker a de-escalation between Israel and Hezbollah, claiming both sides had agreed to halt attacks following separate communications facilitated by his administration.

In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump said a "very productive" phone call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu resulted in Israel agreeing not to deploy troops to southern Beirut.

"There will be no Troops going to Beirut, and any Troops that are on their way, have already been turned back," Trump wrote.

Trump also said he had communicated with Hezbollah through senior intermediaries and secured a commitment from the Lebanese militant group to cease hostilities.

"Likewise, through highly placed Representatives, I had a very good call with Hezbollah, and they agreed that all shooting will stop — That Israel will not attack them, and they will not attack Israel," he said.

The announcement came amid heightened tensions following Israel's recent military operations in Lebanon and growing international concerns over the possibility of a broader regional conflict.

Trump also stated that negotiations with Iran were progressing rapidly despite reports from Iran's Tasnim news agency that Tehran had suspended indirect talks with Washington in protest over Israel's offensive in Lebanon.

"Talks are continuing, at a rapid pace, with the Islamic Republic of Iran," Trump said in a separate Truth Social post.

The contrasting statements underscore the uncertainty surrounding diplomatic efforts in the region, as Washington seeks to prevent further escalation while maintaining negotiations with Tehran over broader regional security issues.

Neither Israeli nor Hezbollah officials immediately issued public statements confirming Trump's account of the reported agreement.