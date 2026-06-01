First Kurdish Book Fair to Open in Erbil on June 4

Rebin Fatah said the fair will bring together more than 100 Kurdish publishing houses from all four parts of Kurdistan as well as Europe, making it the first large-scale event in the Kurdistan Region dedicated exclusively to Kurdish publishers.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – The first Kurdish Book Fair in Erbil will open on June 4 and continue for one week under the slogan "Writing in Kurdish, Thinking in Kurdish," according to the event's supervisor.

Speaking to Kurdistan24 on Monday, Rebin Fatah said the fair will bring together more than 100 Kurdish publishing houses from all four parts of Kurdistan as well as Europe, making it the first large-scale event in the Kurdistan Region dedicated exclusively to Kurdish publishers.

Fatah said one of the exhibition's primary goals is to restore confidence in Kurdish authors and strengthen the position of Kurdish-language writings. He explained that the fair seeks to revalue local literary works and reconnect readers with Kurdish writing, enabling authors to play a greater role in promoting social awareness and cultural development.

He added that participating publishing houses will present newly released and high-quality titles, many of which will be offered at discounted prices. The event, he noted, will also provide an important opportunity to deepen engagement between Kurdish readers and writers.

The fair comes at a time when efforts are being made to promote Kurdish-language publishing and literary production across the region.

An international book fair is usually held annually in Erbil. However, this year's event was not organized due to ongoing regional tensions, paving the way for the launch of the Kurdish-only book fair.