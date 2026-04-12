Saudi Arabia Restores East-West Oil Pipeline After Iranian Attacks Damage Energy Infrastructure

Iranian strikes targeted the pipeline just hours after a temporary ceasefire was announced on Wednesday

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Saudi Arabia announced Sunday that its key East-West oil pipeline and other energy facilities have resumed operations after sustaining damage in Iranian attacks targeting infrastructure across the Gulf, marking a critical step toward stabilizing global energy supplies amid escalating regional conflict.

The Saudi energy ministry said the pipeline and affected facilities had “recovered and regained their operational capacity,” according to a statement carried by the Saudi Press Agency, emphasizing improved reliability and continuity of oil flows to both domestic and international markets.

The attacks had temporarily reduced the kingdom’s pumping capacity through the East-West Pipeline by approximately 700,000 barrels per day, while overall oil production capacity was cut by around 600,000 barrels per day.

The ministry added that rapid recovery efforts helped offset some losses, including through increased output at the Manifa oilfield, which compensated for roughly 300,000 barrels per day previously taken offline.

However, restoration work remains ongoing at the strategically important Khurais oil field, where strikes reduced production capacity by an additional 300,000 barrels per day. Officials said full output has yet to be restored.

The East-West Pipeline—also known as Petroline—has become Saudi Arabia’s primary crude export route following the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz amid the ongoing conflict involving the United States, Israel, and Iran.

The pipeline allows the kingdom to transport oil from its eastern fields to the Red Sea, bypassing the vulnerable Gulf chokepoint.

According to reports, Iranian strikes targeted the pipeline just hours after a temporary ceasefire was announced on Wednesday, underscoring the fragility of diplomatic efforts and the continued risk to critical energy infrastructure.

The disruption highlighted the strategic importance of alternative export routes as Tehran has leveraged its position near the Strait of Hormuz to exert pressure on global markets.

Roughly one-fifth of the world’s oil supply typically passes through the narrow waterway, making any instability there immediately consequential for energy prices and supply chains.

The attacks on Saudi facilities are part of a broader pattern of strikes on Gulf energy infrastructure since the outbreak of hostilities between US- and Israeli-backed forces and Iran in late February.

Reports indicate that both Saudi Arabia and Qatar have suffered significant damage to oil and gas installations, raising concerns about prolonged supply disruptions.

The conflict was triggered by large-scale US and Israeli strikes on Iranian military and nuclear-linked sites, prompting retaliatory actions from Tehran across the region, including missile and drone attacks on energy assets and shipping lanes.

Saudi Arabia, the world’s largest oil exporter, plays a central role in maintaining global energy market stability. Any sustained disruption to its production or export capacity has immediate ripple effects on oil prices, inflation, and economic growth worldwide.

Despite the damage, Saudi officials stressed that the swift recovery of pipeline operations would help reassure global markets and reinforce confidence in the kingdom’s ability to maintain supply commitments.

Analysts note that while Riyadh has demonstrated resilience in restoring capacity, repeated attacks on critical infrastructure could test the limits of its redundancy systems and emergency response capabilities.

The ongoing volatility has already contributed to sharp fluctuations in oil prices, with markets closely monitoring developments in the Gulf for signs of further escalation or potential diplomatic breakthroughs.

As tensions persist and infrastructure remains a key target in the conflict, the resilience of Gulf energy systems—and the security of global oil flows—will remain at the forefront of international concern.