Global Energy Markets React as U.S. Strikes in Iran Dampen Peace Hopes

Oil prices rose Tuesday after renewed U.S. strikes in southern Iran heightened fears over instability in the Strait of Hormuz. Brent crude climbed above $97 per barrel as investors worried escalating tensions could derail ongoing Doha ceasefire talks and disrupt global energy supplies.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - International oil prices climbed on Tuesday as renewed military hostilities between the United States and Iran unsettled global energy markets, abruptly cooling investor optimism for a swift diplomatic resolution to the regional conflict.

Brent crude, the global benchmark, rose by more than 1% to reach approximately $97 per barrel, reflecting a heightened geopolitical risk premium as traders reassess the stability of Middle Eastern supply chains.

The market rally follows a series of U.S. military operations in southern Iran that targeted missile platforms and naval vessels.

The timing of the strikes is particularly significant, occurring just as high-level Iranian negotiators arrived in Doha, Qatar, for a critical round of talks aimed at establishing a permanent ceasefire and reopening the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

Markets React to Gulf Escalation

The immediate surge in crude prices underscores the extreme sensitivity of energy markets to any kinetic activity in the Persian Gulf.

While the U.S. dollar remained relatively stable on Tuesday, global stock markets displayed a mixed performance, mirroring deep-seated concerns regarding the war's broader impact on the international economy.

Investors had previously pinned hopes on a potential agreement in Doha that would see the Strait of Hormuz, a vital chokepoint for 20% of the world's oil supply, reopened within 30 days of a signed accord.

However, the latest exchange of fire has introduced fresh doubt into those calculations.

Market analysts suggest that even limited U.S. strikes signal a persistent "action-for-action" dynamic that could derail the diplomatic track, keeping prices elevated as long as the threat of an expanded maritime blockade remains.

Hormuz Anxiety and Military Pressure

According to U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM), the operations conducted on Monday were "self-defense" strikes designed to neutralize threats to U.S. personnel.

CENTCOM spokesperson Tim Hawkins stated that the targets included missile launch sites and boats attempting to emplace naval mines.

Reports from Iran's state-run broadcaster, IRIB, confirmed that multiple explosions were heard near the strategic port of Bandar Abbas at midnight local time on Monday.

The escalation has placed unprecedented pressure on the fragile ceasefire that has been tenuously observed since April 8.

While U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, currently on an official visit to India, maintained that a deal remains theoretically within reach, his rhetoric regarding Iranian maritime controls has remained sharp.

Rubio recently characterized the Iranian blockade of the Strait of Hormuz as "unlawful" and "unsustainable," asserting that the waterway must be reopened "one way or the other."

For energy traders, the duality of Washington's approach, combining intensive Doha diplomacy with direct military strikes, creates a landscape of profound uncertainty.

The prospect of the strait being demined and reopened is currently countered by the risk of renewed Iranian retaliation or the deployment of additional naval mines, a scenario that would trigger a far more aggressive spike in global fuel costs.

Diplomacy and Strategic Obstacles

The diplomatic hurdles extending beyond the battlefield further complicate the market outlook.

The Trump administration has introduced maximalist demands, including the immediate handover or destruction of Iran's enriched uranium stockpile.

Additionally, President Trump has signaled that a final peace deal should include the mandatory expansion of the Abraham Accords to include several regional powers, a condition that many analysts view as a significant barrier to a near-term breakthrough.

Simultaneously, the situation on the Lebanese front continues to deteriorate.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's vow to "crush" Hezbollah following recent drone attacks has further linked the Iran-U.S. conflict to the escalating hostilities in southern Lebanon.

Tehran has maintained that any peace agreement must encompass a cessation of hostilities on all fronts, a demand that Washington and Tel Aviv have yet to fully reconcile.

As the Doha talks proceed, the global energy sector remains in a state of high alert.

The coming days will determine whether the latest strikes were a localized enforcement of red lines or the beginning of a broader collapse of the peace process.

For now, the rise in oil prices serves as a stark reminder that as long as the Strait of Hormuz remains a theater of military contention, global economic stability will remain tethered to the volatile trajectory of U.S.-Iran relations.