Iraq Forecasts Dust Storms During Eid al-Adha Holidays

The dust storm is expected to begin on Friday, coinciding with the third day of Eid al-Adha, and will affect most Iraqi provinces as well as the Kurdistan Region for approximately three days.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Iraq’s meteorological authority has forecast a wave of dust storms across large parts of the country and the Kurdistan Region during the Eid al-Adha holidays, warning that the weather conditions are expected to continue for several days.

According to a statement issued on Wednesday by the Iraqi Meteorological Organization and Seismology, the dust storm is expected to begin on Friday, coinciding with the third day of Eid al-Adha, and will affect most Iraqi provinces as well as the Kurdistan Region for approximately three days.

The authority stated that Thursday’s weather will be partly cloudy in most areas, with temperatures forecast to rise slightly compared to previous days.

It also noted that weather conditions on Saturday, the final day of the Eid holiday, are expected to range from clear to partly cloudy. Although wind speeds are forecast to decline to around 30 kilometers per hour, the impact of the dust storm is expected to continue, particularly in the southeastern parts of Iraq, where temperatures are also anticipated to remain higher than in other regions.

Dust storms are a frequent occurrence in Iraq during the late spring and summer months, often disrupting transportation, reducing visibility, and posing health concerns, especially for individuals with pre-existing respiratory illnesses.

The Eid al-Adha holiday, one of the most significant religious occasions for Muslims, typically sees an increase in travel and outdoor gatherings across Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, raising concerns that adverse weather conditions could impact holiday activities and transportation.