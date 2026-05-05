Deadly Fire at Commercial Complex Near Tehran Kills Eight, Dozens Injured

Authorities launch investigation and issue arrest warrant for building constructor as safety concerns resurface

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — A fire tore through a commercial complex west of Tehran, killing at least eight people and injuring dozens more, Iranian state media reported on Wednesday, in one of the deadliest such incidents in recent years.

The blaze erupted Tuesday at the Arghavan commercial complex in the city of Andisheh, sending thick plumes of black smoke into the sky and engulfing multiple floors of the multi-storey structure.

Footage aired on state television showed flames rapidly spreading through the building as emergency crews struggled to contain the fire.

According to official reports, at least 41 people were injured in the incident, some suffering severe burns and smoke inhalation.

The complex, a major commercial hub in the area, housed more than 250 retail units and 50 office spaces, raising concerns about the scale of potential damage and the number of people present at the time of the fire.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the cause of the blaze. The Public and Revolutionary Prosecutor’s Office in Shahriar announced it is examining possible negligence or safety violations and has issued an arrest warrant for the building’s constructor, signaling a potential criminal dimension to the case.

Fires and industrial accidents are not uncommon in Iran, often linked to aging infrastructure, inadequate enforcement of safety regulations, and the widespread use of substandard construction materials.

While many incidents are contained without fatalities, several high-profile disasters in recent years have exposed systemic vulnerabilities.

In June 2020, a powerful explosion triggered by gas canisters at a medical clinic in northern Tehran killed at least 19 people, highlighting risks tied to improper storage of hazardous materials.

Earlier, in January 2017, a catastrophic fire at the Plasco Building led to the collapse of the 15-storey structure, killing at least 22 people, including 16 firefighters, and shocking the nation.

That incident prompted widespread calls for stricter building inspections and enforcement of fire safety standards. However, critics argue that implementation has remained inconsistent, particularly in rapidly expanding urban areas surrounding Tehran, such as Andisheh.

Officials have yet to confirm the exact cause of the Arghavan complex fire, but early indications suggest the possibility of structural or electrical faults. Rescue and recovery operations continued into Wednesday, with emergency teams searching for potential victims and assessing the stability of the damaged building.

The incident is likely to renew scrutiny of construction practices and regulatory oversight in Iran, as authorities face growing pressure to prevent similar tragedies in the future.