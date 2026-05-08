Hormuz Strait holds influence equal to an atomic bomb, Iranian official says

Senior Iranian official says Tehran can impact the global economy through the Strait of Hormuz, as tensions with Washington intensify amid an ongoing US maritime blockade.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - The strategic waters of the Strait of Hormuz once again moved to the center of regional confrontation on Friday after Mohammad Mokhber, advisor and assistant to Iran’s Supreme Leader, declared that the vital maritime corridor carries an influence “equal to an atomic bomb” over the global economy.

Speaking during a memorial ceremony for Ali Larijani on Friday, Mokhber underscored the geopolitical weight of the strait, warning that Iran would not relinquish what he described as one of its most powerful strategic assets amid the ongoing confrontation with the United States.

“We have neglected this blessing for years, even though its value equals that of an atomic bomb,” Mokhber said, stressing that Iran possesses the capability to exert direct influence over the global economy through its control and management of the waterway.

He added that what Tehran had gained during the current conflict “will never be surrendered,” emphasizing the growing strategic importance of the Strait of Hormuz amid escalating military and economic tensions in the region.

Mokhber also suggested that Iran could seek to alter the system governing navigation through the Strait of Hormuz on the international level.

“If we can change the management system of the strait through international mechanisms, that would be preferable,” he said. “Otherwise, we will organize matters according to Iran’s domestic laws and regulations.”

The senior Iranian official further directed criticism toward neighboring countries, accusing some regional states of taking hostile positions against Tehran during the conflict.

“They will face even greater consequences,” Mokhber said, arguing that countries once presenting themselves as safe havens for investors are now witnessing major capital flight and mounting economic losses.

He added that those countries “must be warned more strongly.”

Before the outbreak of the current war, the Strait of Hormuz served as the primary transit route for nearly 20 percent of the world’s oil supplies. However, the waterway has increasingly transformed into the center of a severe naval and economic confrontation between Washington and Tehran.

Mokhber’s remarks came amid a fresh wave of statements from Iranian officials rejecting the effectiveness of the ongoing US maritime blockade.

Iran’s Interior Ministry said the naval blockade had not produced any meaningful impact, while members of the Iranian parliament’s security committee accused Washington of violating previous commitments by carrying out military operations despite expectations of a response from Tehran.

In another statement, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei said attempts to justify recent actions would not erase what he described as “miscalculations and disgrace.”

“Now these actions have become clear to the entire world,” Baghaei said, adding that “tweets no longer have any effect” and claiming that the deeper the failure becomes, the more excuses are presented.

The growing tensions surrounding the Strait of Hormuz have also begun reverberating across global markets.

The UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) announced Friday that global food prices reached their highest level in three years during April, largely driven by rising vegetable oil prices following the Iran war and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

FAO chief economist Máximo Torero said rising energy costs contributed directly to higher vegetable oil prices and increased demand for fuel-related commodities.

According to the organization, the global food price index reached 130.7 points in April, marking a 1.6 percent increase compared to March and the highest level recorded since February 2023.

The report also noted that vegetable oil prices climbed by 5.9 percent during April, while meat prices rose by 1.2 percent. In contrast, grain prices increased by only 0.8 percent, while sugar prices declined by 4.7 percent due to abundant production in Brazil, China, and Thailand.

As maritime tensions continue to intensify in the Gulf, the Strait of Hormuz is increasingly emerging not only as a military flashpoint, but also as a pressure point capable of reshaping global energy routes, trade flows, and food markets far beyond the Middle East.