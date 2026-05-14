Prime Minister Barzani to Inaugurate Soran’s Strategic 40-Meter Dual-Carriageway Bridge

Landmark infrastructure project includes highest bridge in Kurdistan Region and Iraq, linking central Soran with Mergasor

5 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani is set to officially inaugurate the elevated bridge and dual-carriageway 40-meter road project in Soran at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, in a ceremony marking the completion of one of the region’s major strategic infrastructure projects.

The project was first launched on May 28, 2024, when Prime Minister Barzani laid the foundation stone for several development projects in the Soran Independent Administration, including the now-completed elevated bridge and dual-lane roadway.

Stretching five kilometers, the dual-carriageway road features what officials describe as the highest bridge in both Iraq and the Kurdistan Region. The bridge spans 250 meters in length and rises 23 meters high.

According to project details, construction of the bridge alone cost 28 billion Iraqi dinars, while the total cost of the overall project reached 50.5 billion dinars.

Work on the project continued around the clock in two shifts, involving 350 workers, 14 surveyors, and 10 engineers. Construction was completed earlier this year after intensive day-and-night operations.

Beyond its architectural significance, the project is expected to substantially ease traffic congestion and improve transportation connectivity by linking central Soran with the town of Mergasor.

Officials say the roadway will facilitate smoother movement for motorists and contribute to broader economic and tourism activity in the mountainous area.

The inauguration also highlights the Kurdistan Regional Government’s ongoing infrastructure push in the Soran area, which has gained greater administrative importance in recent years.

On Sept. 14, 2021, Prime Minister Barzani officially elevated Soran from a district-level town to an independent administration. The administrative unit now encompasses six districts and has since witnessed increased investment in roads, public services, and development projects.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, the KRG has increasingly focused on a long-term strategy to diversify its economy away from heavy reliance on oil revenues, with a growing emphasis on non-oil sectors such as agriculture, construction, trade, and particularly tourism.

This policy shift is closely linked to broader efforts to strengthen economic resilience and create sustainable sources of income for the Kurdistan Region. Within this framework, tourism has been identified as one of the most promising sectors due to the region’s mountainous geography, natural landscapes, and relatively mild climate, especially in areas like the Soran Independent Administration.

Soran and its surrounding districts have become a central focus of this strategy. The development of modern roads, bridges, and transport infrastructure is not only aimed at improving daily mobility for residents but also at unlocking the region’s tourism potential by making remote natural areas more accessible to domestic and international visitors.

Projects such as the elevated bridge and dual-carriageway road are part of this wider vision. Improved connectivity between Soran, nearby towns, and scenic destinations like mountain valleys and rural tourism sites is expected to significantly boost visitor flows, encourage investment in hospitality services, and support local job creation.

In this context, infrastructure development in Soran is not viewed in isolation but as part of a broader economic transformation agenda. By improving access to the region’s natural attractions, the government aims to position the area as a key tourism hub within the Kurdistan Region, contributing to both local development and wider economic diversification goals.