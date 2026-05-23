Prime Minister Barzani Announces Impending Resolution to Salary Issue in Baghdad

"So far, our meetings with the Prime Minister and the Speaker of Parliament have been good," Prime Minister Masrour Barzani stated.

3 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani stated on Saturday that the ongoing public sector salary issue will be resolved following high-level discussions with federal officials in Baghdad, including a meeting with Iraq's Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi and Iraq's Parliament Speaker Haibat al-Halbousi.

The Prime Minister's remarks were delivered during a press briefing on the first day of his two-day official visit to the Iraqi capital.

Prime Minister Barzani characterized the opening round of negotiations as productive, noting that the dialogue focused on settling outstanding financial and constitutional files between the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) and the federal authorities.

"So far, our meetings with the Prime Minister and the Speaker of Parliament have been good," Prime Minister Barzani stated, according to a report on the developments.

The visit is intended to secure a definitive agreement on the payment of salaries for Kurdistan Region employees, a file that has remained a primary point of contention in Erbil-Baghdad relations.

The diplomatic mission is scheduled to continue through Sunday, with the Kurdistan Region Prime Minister expected to engage with additional Iraqi political leaders to finalize the coordination framework.

A resolution to the salary file would ensure the regular disbursement of entitlements and facilitate broader economic stability in the Region.

The meetings in the Iraqi capital are ongoing. Further details will be provided.