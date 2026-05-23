Prime Minister Barzani, Iraqi Speaker al-Halbousi Discuss Constitutional Issues in Baghdad

The meeting focused on the institutional role of the Iraqi Parliament in resolving bilateral disputes and ensuring the rights of all Iraqi components are protected through the legislative process.

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani met with Iraqi Parliament Speaker Haibat al-Halbousi in Baghdad on Saturday to discuss the resolution of outstanding issues between Erbil and the federal government.

The meeting focused on the institutional role of the Iraqi Parliament in resolving bilateral disputes and ensuring the rights of all Iraqi components are protected through the legislative process.

According to a statement from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), both officials agreed on the necessity of settling long-standing disagreements based on the Iraqi constitution.

During the discussions, the importance of preparing and approving several national draft laws was emphasized.

The statement noted that these legislative efforts are intended to protect the rights of all citizens while maintaining respect for the federal system and the constitutional entity of the Kurdistan Region.

The KRG statement further highlighted the role of Parliament as a critical legislative institution for serving the diverse groups within Iraq and facilitating stability.

The meeting forms part of a broader diplomatic mission by the Kurdistan Region Prime Minister to the Iraqi capital to normalize relations and address administrative and financial files.

The dialogue underscores an effort to formalize legal frameworks to address issues ranging from budgetary allocations to governance rights.

The meeting took place on the first day of the Kurdistan Region Prime Minister's official visit to the Iraqi capital.