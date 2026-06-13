Yazidi Youth Showcase Traditional Culture at Zakho’s Shel u Shepk Festival

Musicians, singers, and young Yazidis from Sinjar showcased their traditional folklore, music, and clothing during the fourth annual Shel u Shepk Festival in Zakho.

5 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Against the backdrop of the historic Delal Bridge, the fourth annual Shel u Shepk Festival transformed Zakho into a vibrant celebration of Kurdish heritage, with Yazidi artists and youth from Sinjar adding a distinctive cultural presence through traditional music, songs, and authentic attire.

Artists from across the Kurdistan Region participated in the festival, but this year's event was particularly marked by the participation of Yazidi performers, who used the occasion to highlight their community's rich cultural legacy.

Among the participants was musician Ridwan Shingali, who emphasized the importance of presenting Yazidi culture to a wider audience.

"We brought our Sinjar folklore to Zakho so we can share it and allow the world to see its beauty," he said. "We want everyone to know that Yazidi folklore is rich and beautiful."

Singer Felah Hassan also expressed his pride in taking part in the event, describing the festival as an opportunity for Yazidis to showcase their culture on a broader stage.

He said the participation was a source of pride both for the performers and for their community.

A special section of the festival was dedicated to traditional Yazidi clothing, where Mishriq Qaid, a tailor and specialist in cultural garments, displayed a range of traditional outfits worn by both men and women.

Qaid explained that each style of clothing reflects the identity of a particular area and its people.

"We prepared different traditional outfits for men and women so people can learn about our identity," he said. "Every garment represents a region and serves as a symbol of our Kurdish heritage."

The Shel u Shepk Festival is held annually as a cultural gathering that brings together different communities to celebrate their traditional clothing and folklore.

In recent years, young people from Sinjar (Shingal) have intensified efforts to preserve and promote traditional songs and cultural practices, seeking to ensure that their ancestral heritage is not lost.

The festival attracted thousands of visitors and concluded with traditional Kurdish dances and performances celebrating the diversity of the Kurdistan Region's cultural heritage.