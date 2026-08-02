Three Kurdish Artists to Represent Kurdistan at International Art Symposium in Poland

Artists from Kurdistan will participate alongside creators from five other countries in the 27th International Painting Exhibition, "Colors of Małopolska."

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Three Kurdish artists will represent Kurdistan at the 27th International Painting Exhibition, Colors of Małopolska, bringing Kurdish art and culture to an international audience during a two-week artistic gathering in Poland.

The exhibition will open on Monday, in the Polish city of Miechów and will bring together 28 artists from Croatia, Kurdistan, Lithuania, Poland, Slovakia, and Slovenia.

Kurdish painters Ahmed Nabaz, Kosar Jalal, and Khairi Adam will take part in the international event, which focuses on artistic exchange, creativity, and strengthening cultural ties between participating countries.

Speaking to Kurdistan24 on Sunday, Ahmed Nabaz described the exhibition as an important international platform where artists with diverse artistic languages come together to present new perspectives on nature, life, and culture.

"This important international exhibition brings together 28 artists from six countries in one place to exchange experiences, creativity, and strengthen cultural relations," he said.

"In this year's edition, artists from Croatia, Kurdistan, Lithuania, Poland, Slovakia, and Slovenia will participate, and each of us, through our own artistic language and style, will seek to present a new vision of the beauty of nature, life, and culture on canvas."

Nabaz said participating in the exhibition represents more than simply displaying artwork.

"For me, participating in this international exhibition is not merely taking part in an artistic event," he said. "It is an opportunity to introduce the art of Kurdistan and Kurdish culture on the international stage."

He added that such gatherings create opportunities for artists from different countries to build relationships, cooperate, and exchange experiences.

"I hope our works will present a beautiful image of Kurdistan's art," he said.

According to Nabaz, the city of Miechów and its surrounding areas will become an open studio for nearly two weeks, allowing participating artists to work together while exploring historical sites and natural landscapes before translating those experiences onto canvas.

He said the primary objective extends beyond producing paintings, emphasizing that the event also aims to strengthen connections among artists and bring different cultures closer together.

At the conclusion of the symposium, organizers will hold a joint exhibition showcasing newly created works by all participants, allowing visitors from Poland and abroad to experience the results of the international artistic collaboration.

Ahmed Nabaz, born in Erbil in 1986, graduated from the College of Fine Arts in Erbil, specializing in painting. Throughout his career, he has held several solo exhibitions and participated in numerous group exhibitions both inside and outside the country.